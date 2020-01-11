Athol Daily News - UMass faces a tough test against No. 15 Dayton

Loading...

If there is another team in the Atlantic 10 that UMass trainer Matt McCall is familiar with, it is Dayton.

The No. 15 Flyers are coached by one of McCall’s mentors – Anthony Grant – and two of their starting guards who either played for McCall in Chattanooga or are signed for McCall. So when the Minutemen travel to the UD Arena on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Tip, there won’t be many surprises waiting for you.

“The work Anthony did in so short a time to get them (where they are). I am proud to call him my mentor,” said McCall after the 77:69 win over La Salle on Wednesday . “Rodney Chatman and Jalen Crutcher, Rodney played for me in Chattanooga for a year, Jalen signed with me in Chattanooga, two great guards we have to take on.”

Perhaps more critical for the Minutemen (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10) is finding an answer to Obi Toppin’s potential NBA draft lottery selection. Toppin, who has already been named on the watch lists of various national players of the year, leads Dayton (13: 2, 2: 0) with 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Toppins Athletics will be an interesting challenge for the Tre Mitchell UMass freshman center and the rest of the forecourt.

McCall is 2-1 as head coach in Dayton after defeating the Flyers in Chattanooga, then again in his first year as a UMass trainer. The Minutemen lost both games against Dayton last year and lost a competition between 72 and 67 last year.

ultimately – UMass has played and lost only once in a ranking this season. Dayton strives to extend their current winning streak in four games.

FAB FRESHMEN – UMass relied heavily on its newcomers. Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Samba Diallo have together scored 66 percent of the team’s ranking this year and 83 percent of all Minutemen points in their last five games.

Ease the insult – In the last three games, East has scored 47 percent of all UMass field goals. The Freshman Guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in these games.

WHEN NOT DELAYED – Aviators are 12-0 if opposing teams reach 68 points or less and 1-2 if opponents exceed 68 points. The minutes are 6-0 if they hold opponents with a field goal percentage of 42 percent or worse, and 1: 8 if opponents exceed this percentage.

TWO ROUTES – UMass dropped its last four street games, scoring 67.8 points and 84.8 points in these competitions. Dayton has won their last eight home games, missing 61.9 points.

DID YOU KNOW – Dayton’s offense scored 83.1 points per game this season, placing Flyers in ninth place nationwide. The UMass defense awarded opponents 71.6 points per game (rank 207).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.