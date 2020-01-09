Athol Daily News - UMass ends La Salle for first win at Atlantic 10

Loading...

AMHERST – It was the kind of moment that UMass had apparently been plaguing in the past month.

The Minutemen were 11 points ahead in the second half, but La Salle had a 7-0 run to narrow the lead to four by just under 13 minutes. In previous games, this was the time when UMass allowed an opponent to be back in the game, eventually leaving the route for a close loss. But when coach Matt McCall was given time out to calm his players, his captain got the opportunity.

Carl Pierre was the main voice in the UMass group for the 30-second break and repeated a mantra that has become an integral part of the sport. However, this time it was true and the Minutemen extended the lead to 10 and ultimately held the Explorers back for a 77-69 win at Mullins Center on Wednesday night.

“He spoke very loudly about how they did their run. Now it’s time for us to do ours and we calmed down and found a way to extend the lead again,” said McCall. “Carl talked a lot there, and that’s what you want from your leader.”

All the lessons UMass could draw from the failure of four of the last six games were drawn against La Salle. The Minutemen (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10) responded with their own run each time the Explorers took the lead. When UMass again expanded the advantage to a more comfortable range, there were stops to consolidate the lead instead of trading with baskets. Above all, the Minutemen made free throws when La Salle tried to extend the game.

After the Explorers (10-5, 1-2) reduced their lead by 4:37 to three, they were only 1 in 10 players away in the rest of the game to make three sales. Immediately after La Salle reduced the deficit, UMass only made one catch up. Then UMass made 8 of 12 free throws on the track to freeze the game.

“It was just the result of a lawsuit,” said Pierre. “At the end of every game we ended up losing, we came in, watched a movie and tried to emphasize what our mistakes were. (Wednesday), we just did that. We ended up owning possessions with rebounds, hitting our free throws, getting stops and not turning them around in the end. It was the manifestation of the process. ”

The only chance La Salle had to return to the game was to use the offensive setbacks he had accumulated in the second half. The Explorers smashed the glass for 12 offensive rebounds in the last 20 minutes, but turned them into just five points of the second chance. The reason was the persistence that UMass showed in defending the rim, which made life difficult for the explorers inside.

La Salle fought to land on the sidelines and lost many of the duels against UMass. In particular, the Explorers could not include Samba Diallo, who scored 12 rebounds for his second double-digit rebound performance in a row. The second-year striker said he had had the chance to be physical at La Salle’s Front Court and had recovered from the physical nature of the fighting.

“It’s something you expect in every game you play in because it will always be physical,” said Diallo. “It’s something we always expect. For me personally, training, games, it doesn’t matter, I’ll always be physical. We look forward to it, it’s a competition and it’s fun.”

Diallo ended with 12 points, but also made an impression as a distributor for the minutes. He led the team with six assists, often pulling La Salle’s defense near the foul line to open the lanes and throw the ball at Tre Mitchell, which posted near the basket. It showed greater comfort for Diallo at the offensive end, a year after McCall often admitted that the Senegalese striker was often lost on the offensive.

“He threw some big high-low passes into Tre,” said McCall. “La Salle fronts and we knew that if they went into the game they would do a great job and lead the post. … Samba kept flashing there and brought Tre to high-low, … there is no question that he feels more comfortable on the offensive. “

Pierre made as great an impression with his shooting in the first half as with his words in the second half. The Junior Guard made all six shots in the first half, including a run of 11 straight UMass points to close the half, highlighted by successive unbalanced 3 points in the last minute of the half.

Pierre ended the first half with 16 of his team’s top 20 points, but only tried two shots in the second half. Although La Salle tried to deny Pierre the ball, Mitchell, who scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half, offered some chances.

“You have to honor them as they guarded (Pierre) in the second half,” said McCall. “We tried to get him there, but what happened was as aggressive as she was that Tre opened up a few things on the inside with a few addenda. You must continue to take what the defense gives you. “