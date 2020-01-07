Athol Daily News - UConn women still number 1; South Dakota, Michigan, Princeton in

Loading...

NEW YORK – UConn clinched two more conference victories and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll that started in 2020.

The Huskies received 19 votes in first place from a 30-member media jury on Monday to assert themselves against the second-placed Oregon. The ducks received seven votes for first place and got two from Oregon State who got three. The beavers remained number 3 and were again followed by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor.

The Lady Bears will play in Connecticut on Thursday – the first of three marquee matches for the huskies next month. UConn, who defeated Wichita State and SMU last week, also plays in Tennessee and Oregon and has an exhibition game against the U.S. basketball team.

Louisville was No. 7, with UCLA jumping two places to No. 8 after the Bruins defeated previously undefeated Arizona on Sunday. North Carolina State was number 9 and Texas A&M advanced to number 10.

While the top of the poll remained relatively unchanged, South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton were 22nd, 23rd and 25th, while Miami, Minnesota and Texas were down.

The Tigers participated in the survey, although they haven’t played since December 29th. Princeton (12-1) will play Penn on Saturday and will be absent for a few weeks after exams.

“I am thrilled to be in the top 25 and to be recognized,” said Carla Berube, Princeton’s first year coach. “It is great for our league. Our league is really, really strong this year. We are opening this weekend and are very happy about it. It is great to draw this national attention. We have a great non-conference in the first few months put together some really great wins. I like where our team is. “

Princeton is the only Ivy team that ever reached the top 25 women in the final vote in 2012 before running an eleven-week run in 2015. The wildcats had a huge 23-point victory over then no. 12 Maryland before being blown out by Iowa.

Here are a few other tidbits from the survey:

FALLING SEMINOLS: Florida State lost three places to 11th place after losing their first game of the season in the last second in extra time at Syracuse. The Seminoles recovered with a 9-point victory over the then No. 23 Miami on Sunday.

WILY COYOTES: South Dakota is back in the poll for the second time this season. The Coyotes (15-2) had a one-week stay in mid-December. South Dakota will play Omaha on Saturday.