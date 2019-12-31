Athol Daily News – UConn ends the decade it started: # 1 in the Women's Top 25

Loading...

NEW YORK – UConn ended the decade in the same place it started – No. 1 in the Associate Press' s women's basketball university poll.

The Huskies got 19 first place votes on Monday, defeating No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, both of which won five first place votes. South Carolina and Stanford complete the top 5. With a few games this week due to the holidays, the top 22 poll teams stayed the same as the previous week.

It's been a decade for the Huskies: five national championships, a total of 17 losses and the 194 weeks were among the top five. UConn was the No. 1 team in the Top 25 out of 111 of them, a streak that included a streak of 111 consecutive wins.

The No. 6 Baylor has the second largest No. 1 ranking in the past 10 years with 47. The two teams will compete on January 9 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Huskies have had vacation week off with their next game Thursday against Wichita State. UConn hopes coach Geno Auriemma will return for this match after missing the Huskies' last game in 2019 due to surgery to treat diverticulitis.

Other treats from the survey:

RETURN THE GOLDEN GOPHERS

Minnesota returned to the rankings this week at No. 24 on an 11-game winning streak. Lindsay Whalen's team was ranked 23rd in the preseason poll before falling after a loss to Missouri in the first game. Minnesota replaced Michigan, which fell from the rankings.

THE RISE AND FALL OF LADY VOLS

While Tennessee has held up well in the poll this season, the 22nd-ranked Lady Vols had a historic 31-year run in the Top 25 earlier this decade. In 2016, Tennessee pulled out of the poll for the first time since 1985, ending a record streak of 565 consecutive weeks.

POWERS PAC-12

While UConn got 19 first place votes and Oregon and Oregon State five each, South Carolina got the other. The Ducks and Beavers are two of the four Pac-12 teams in the top 10. Stanford is fifth and UCLA is 10th. The Beavers had the best start in school history, 12-0. UCLA tied for the fastest start in the program, also 12-0.