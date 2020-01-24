Athol Daily News - UConn beats Tennessee 60-45 at first meeting in 13 years

Published: 1/23/2020 9:21:43 PM

HARTFORD – Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night – the first matchup in 13 years between teams whose rivalry has been the sport for over ten years dominated.

Half of the huskies (17: 1) were three times behind and scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter. They were 45: 33 ahead of Dangerfield’s 3-pointer and 1:45 ahead in this period. UConn led eleven past three and Tennessee couldn’t get any closer in the fourth quarter.

Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols (15-4).

Thursday night was a little nostalgic for those who remembered how these two teams had played women’s basketball for more than a decade since their first historic meeting in 1995, which was a 1v2 showdown. They played 22 times over a 12-year period, with each game being a full-calendar game, whether in Tennessee, Connecticut or at the NCAA tournament.

The series ended after the 2007 season when Tennessee coach Pat Summitt canceled it. Geno Auriemma said at the time that Summitt had accused the huskies of a recruitment injury. Summitt never went into details of why she ended the series. She died of Alzheimer’s in 2016 at the age of 64.

Former Tennessee coach Holly Warlick, a long-time Summitt assistant who helped build the game on Thursday, told The AP that she agreed to restart the series as it benefits the Pat Summitt Foundation , The two teams will play in Knoxville next season. Proceeds from both games will be deposited together with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

UConn donated $ 10,000 to the Summitt Foundation. Auriemma and Tennessee coach Kellie Harper attended half of the ceremony. The huskies also auction off the black uniforms they wore for the game, and the proceeds go to the foundation.

The game was part of the We Back Pat week in honor of Summitt. Both teams wore jerseys with which she was honored. Tennessee started quickly and scored 10 of the first points. The Lady Vols led after a quarter of 16-14. They extended the lead to eight before halfway through 31-28. It was a sloppy opening to combine 20 minutes with the two teams for 24 sales.

VARIOUS

Tennessee had 27 sales in this game, one of its worst of the season, 28 against Notre Dame – a game that Lady Vols won.

SPARK FROM THE BANK

Aubrey Griffin had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals, which gave UConn a huge boost.

HISTORY

The Huskies won 13 of the first 22 matches, including 4-0 in the national championship game. Tennessee won the last three meetings in the series before Thursday. Former stars from the Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Rebecca Lobo series were present and working on the game on TV, as was Harper, who played for Tennessee.

NEXT

Tennessee: Host LSU on Sunday.

UConn: In East Carolina on Saturday.