Athol Daily News - Two withdraw from Orange Selectboard

ORANGE – Two years ago, Orange voters chose a five-seat selectboard.

However, at least one of these seats was empty 70 percent of the time.

The resignation of two other members of the already vacant Selectboard with five seats was announced Wednesday evening.

Tom Smith’s resignation was accepted earlier in the day by the city clerk and took effect immediately.

Bill Wrigley’s resignation, also accepted by the city clerk, will take effect on March 30, the day of the city election. The Selectboard is quorate at the pre-election sessions, provided all three seated members are present.

With resignations, Selectboard chairman Ryan Mailloux and vice chairwoman Jane Peirce are the only people planning to continue. Peirce can be re-elected and Mailloux’s term expires next year.

Two seats were included in the city election, a one-year term as Smith’s successor and a two-year term as Wrigley’s successor.

“Tom is not feeling well,” said Peirce. “I wish him all the best. I feel very, very terrible about these two resignations. ”

“I appreciate the opportunity to work with everyone who has resigned,” said Mailloux.

Smith told the Greenfield Recorder that he had resigned for health reasons and the recent death of his sister Kristin Harakles.

“I need to focus on my health and I just can’t be stressful anymore,” said Smith.

Smith was about to enter the last year of the three-year term in which he was elected in 2018.

Wrigley gave no public reason for resigning.

Wrigley was a member of the Orange Selectboard in the late 1990s when he was one of the city’s senior executives who helped build Randall Pond Industrial Park. The Stow city administrator, Wrigley, decided to run again last year and opposed it, hoping he would help the city aggressively drive economic development.

Wrigley had some public disagreements with the other selectboard seated members, including the appointment of the director of community development in the city. Wrigley wanted to hire Glen Ohlund, who he believed had more experience than Alec Wade, whom the other Selectboard members advocated and hired.

For the upcoming election, 20 municipal seats are on the ballot, including four of the five Selectboard seats – two terms of three years (one from Peirce), one term of two years (Wrigley’s seat) and one year (Smith’s) last Seat). While Peirce has announced that she is running for re-election, it is up to the public to apply for an office and fill the other seats, Mailloux said.

“From March 30th, four positions will be filled on the Selectboard. I will be the only member and I will be entering my selectboard last year, ”said Mailloux. “I strongly encourage you to study the process and how it works and to find out what it is like to be on the Board of Directors. And if it is something you are not interested in, talk to your friends about it and then vote at least from. ”

Those wishing to appear on the ballot must remove and return the nomination documents, which are available from the City Clerk’s office at 6 Prospect St. The clerk’s office is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., but is closed from 12.30 p.m. to 1 p.m. It is also open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is closed from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

The nomination documents are available until Thursday, February 6, and must be returned to the city clerk by Monday, February 10.

The election will take place on Monday March 30th at 135 Orange Armory at 135 East Main Street.

Since Orange residents increased Selectboard membership from three to five seats in 2017, there have been only a few months of full Selectboard membership.

Before the two recent resignations, Selectboard employee James Cornwell resigned in May last year. The Selectboard has decided not to hold any special elections to fill the seat.

Cornwell gave no public reason for resigning and just said, “I refused to allow myself to be consumed by stress and I refused to be stressed out by stupidity.”

The previous year, then-chairman Richard Sheridan resigned without clarification, which later prompted him to explain health reasons, and he found it difficult to work with the other members, especially during the city administrator’s recruitment process. In this case, the Selectboard did not hold a special election to fill the vacancy.

At the time of the city election, Orange will have had a five-seat selectboard for 25 months, and 17.5 of those months will have had at least one vacancy.

Timeline of vacancies

October 2017 – Residents vote at the special assembly to increase Selectboard membership from three to five.

March 5, 2018 – Selectboard has five seated members for the first time due to city elections – Richard Sheridan, Ryan Mailloux, James Cornwell, Tom Smith and Jane Peirce.

May 2, 2018 – Richard Sheridan resigns, the selectboard will remain with four members for the next 10 months.

March 4, 2019 – Bill Wrigley is elected and the Selectboard is fully member again.

May 2019 – James Cornwell hands over his resignation to the city clerk. The selectboard does not make any elections to fill the vacancy.

January 8, 2020 – Tom Smith resigns. Bill Wrigley announced his resignation effective March 30.

You can reach David McLellan at dmclellan@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.