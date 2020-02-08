Athol Daily News – “Turn the switch” for new solar panels

ORANGE – How appropriate that a non-profit building that sells locally grown food is powered by the sun.

People gathered on Thursday at Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op for a ‘Flip the Switch’ celebration of the solar panels installed on the roof of the 12 North Main St. building, which is owned by Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust.

“For me, this day is about celebrating the power of love – love for the earth and the land and the sun, as well as the power of community,” said Leigh Youngblood, executive director of Mount Grace.

The 40 panels of the 14.4 kW system will generate 16,000 kWh in a year, an amount of energy that could feed many houses six times.

And the installation symbolizes a close-knit community, a web of different individuals and organizations that made the solar panels a reality.

The solar panels are dedicated to the memory of Peter Talmage, assistant professor of sustainable energy and energy efficiency at Greenfield Community College.

“Peter was a modest person who made such a huge impact,” said Mary Ellen Fydenkevez, head of academic staff and student affairs at GCC.

Talmage, who died last February, taught his students about solar technology, including Rusty Ingold-Smith, the Northeast Solar project manager who installed the solar panels.

“Eleven years ago I attended Greenfield Community College and it shaped my life,” said Ingold-Smith. “I learned that I was passionate and really cared about sustainable energy. It not only makes a difference to me, but it makes a difference to all people in the world. ”

Talmage’s colleague and former GCC professor of environmental studies, Brian Adams, and Adams’ wife, Morey Phippen, lead the organization that financed the solar panels, PhippenAdams Solar LLC. That organization uses Northeast Solar to install all of its funded solar panels.

The newest installation is the 31st PhippenAdams has funded Solar LLC. The organization opts for non-profit organizations with whose missions it agrees – in this case Mount Grace and Quabbin Harvest.

“One of the criteria (for financing) is that we must agree with the mission, and we believe in open space and active farmland,” Adams said.

People from all of these entities – Quabbin Harvest, Mount Grace, PhippenAdams, Northeast Solar – were present on Thursday to celebrate their collective achievement.

The mission of Mount Grace, said Youngblood, is to “protect land and land management” and support non-profit organizations such as Quabbin Harvest, which do not necessarily have the resources to own their own building, which began in a small space near the Orange Innovation Center.

“The reason we work with them is that they deliver local produce from local farms and local produce,” Youngblood said. “It is important to have a market in what is otherwise a food desert.”

Adams said his organization started financing solar panels for non-profit organizations in 2016. Non-profit organizations that receive a solar installation agree to a purchase agreement for six years and pay PhippenAdams a fee as if it were a utility company. That way PhippenAdams is able to make money with the installation and to put that money into more Northeast Solar installations at other non-profit organizations. Everyone wins, Adams said.

“With solar energy, the Achilles heal, if there is such a thing, the costs are upfront,” Adams said. “Non-profit organizations cannot benefit from tax incentives; so many organizations do not have that money in advance.”

Adams said it is nice to help organizations like Quabbin Harvest “in cities like Orange that need help.”

According to Cathy Stanton, CEO of Quabbin Harvest, the food cooperative is still “profitable” five years after it entered the building. It has not only provided healthy, locally grown food at reasonable prices, but has also become a “gathering place,” Stanton said.

“The climate is changing here and now,” Stanton said. “I am discouraged in the middle of the night, but when I come to a meeting like this, I am moved.”

The collaboration with Mount Grace, the work of Northeast Solar and the funds from PhippenAdams “connects all these points land, water, food and energy,” Stanton said, and the solar panels fit into the missions of the groups. Even on the darkest days, the panels will continue to curb energy from the sun.

