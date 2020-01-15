Athol Daily News - Trainer O: National champion LSU wants to win more titles

NEW ORLEANS – LSU coach Ed Orgeron is already thinking about what’s next for his national champions. More specifically, who’s coming next.

Orgeron and the top tigers ended a 15-0 season with a dominant and decisive victory over No. 3 Clemson (42:25) on Monday evening.

Joe Burrow, winner of the Heisman Trophy, threw five touchdown passes and ran for another. But Burrow, the senior and probably number 1 in the NFL selection in April, won’t be returning for another championship run.

And he’s not the only one.

Receiver Justin Jefferson, traffic jam Clyde Edwards-Hilaire, Safety Grant Delpit and Thaddeus Moss are among several juniors who decide whether they want to return for another university season or switch to the professionals.

“It will be difficult to replace these guys, but you are at LSU, so you should be able to do it,” said Orgeron on Tuesday, about 10 hours after the party amidst the falling confetti in the Superdome.

Orgeron knows that he can’t count on Burrow’s successor (most likely sophomore Myles Brennan) to play at Burrow’s record level immediately.

Burrow ended his career with an NCAA record of 60 touchdown passes and prevailed over the best defense in the country in Clemson, who gave up the season’s worst 628 yards. Clemson had only left 245 yards during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Orgeron would like to have this team back for the 2020 season. But the Tigers strive for the nation’s best prospects, and Orgeron lets them know before he signs that they are unlikely to stay longer than three years.

“We have to accept that,” he said. “But it will be difficult to replace this group.”

Patrick Queen, a junior middle linebacker, led the LSU with eight duels against Clemson. He has until Friday to decide whether to participate in the draft.

Queen said he needed time to speak to his family and trainer before making a decision. No matter what he does, Queen is confident that this title, the fourth for LSU, is just a starting point.

“LSU will always be able to do what we did this year,” he said. “We have great fans, great coaches and as long as we believe in each other, we can achieve anything.”

Orgeron called his group a team “for eternity”.

“We didn’t have a bad game,” he said. “We played 15 good football games and it will be hard to beat.”

While the parties ranged from the French Quarter to Baton Rouge and Orgeron’s home base in predominantly Cajun in southern Louisiana, the coach himself stated that he had spent his national championship night eating Popeye’s chicken at the hotel.

Queen also stayed in and was happy to win the national title: “I didn’t even celebrate. I was still in shock.”

Not everyone will be gone.

The winner of the Biltenikoff Prize Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with a college football playoff record of eight receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns, is only a second year.

Freshman Chris Curry is a traffic jam that came on as a substitute when Edwards-Hilaire was injured in the SEC championship game and didn’t do much in the CFP semi-final win over Oklahoma.

Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, AP All-American and SEC newcomer of the year, was supposed to put another fiery, evil group of tigers on the defensive.

Expect LSU to pick another playoff spot next season – along with Clemson, who has been used by some bookmakers as the team to beat.

Orgeron currently wants its coaches, players and fans to celebrate the LSU’s first national championship in 12 years. Classes were canceled on Tuesday and a parade will take place in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

“We’ll enjoy that,” said Orgeron. “But it is a recruitment weekend this weekend. We will start recruiting and continue next year.”