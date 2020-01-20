Athol Daily News - Times Past: News from 25, 50 and 75 years ago

1995

A week before the meeting with selected individuals, the Youth Issues Task Force finalized its list of recommendations for improving the Athol youth environment. The committee, which consists of local students and adults, has met since October to work out alternatives to a proposed curfew. The task force decided against the curfew and commissioned Athol’s economy, science and art with a number of innovative proposals.

■ Twelve elementary school children were injured when a car hit the school bus that brought them home from Riverbend School. According to the police, most of the injuries were head butts or minor cuts and bruises on the hands or legs that hit seats or parts of the bus. They said all 12 were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

■ Sixth grader Claire Russo emerged as the winner of the annual National Geography Bee at the Riverbend School after two days of competition with 320 students.

■ Third-grade students in Ms. Jill Briggs’ class at Pleasant Street School recently completed a care and sharing session. The students earned $ 120. They bought with calculators and vouchers. The class visited the Athol-Orange Family Inn in Orange, where they donated their groceries.

■ Grandparents’ Day was recently held at the Fisher Hill School in Orange. The students gave the grandparents a tour of the school and the teachers prepared refreshments.

■ A federal grand jury filed a charge of 37 charges against prominent Massachusetts organized crime leaders, including that of the Patriarca mafia department, which was decimated by deaths and criminal prosecution. US attorney Donald Stern warned young gangsters that advancement would not be a wise career move.

■ Iran has signed a $ 800 million contract with Russia to complete the construction of a nuclear facility that was stopped in 1979 by the Islamic Revolution. The agreement has raised concerns that Tehran is developing nuclear weapons. Although Tehran state television said the facility will only produce electricity, it is believed that Iran is less than five years away from producing nuclear weapons.

1970

According to DPW superintendent M. Anthony Casella, the public works department has used 380 tons of salt to combat snow and ice this year. The salt cost $ 6.902 per ton at $ 17.90. According to Casella, a 35-ton sodium chloride freight car was delivered to the city for $ 47.60 a ton or $ 1,666.

■ Supt supports the city’s participation in a joint vocational training facility with the Mahar Regional School District. from schools, James P. Kelley. Commenting on a recent meeting with representatives of the State Department of Education and Kermit W. Cook, superintendent of the Mahar School District, Kelley said: “We are imagining a 72,000-square-foot vocational facility located on the grounds of the Mahar School in Orange He found that such a building, although expensive, could receive up to 75 percent in state and federal funding for construction. Suggested courses for boys include auto and aircraft mechanics, carpentry and machine shops; for girls, grocery, business practice and hairdressing courses.

■ Orange Selectmen have called a special meeting to request an additional $ 50,000 for the renovation of the now vacant Central School. All offers received for the remodeling affected more than the $ 290,000 that was made available at the November special meeting.

■ Millers Falls Co. will close its Erving plant, where the hand tool manufacturer started operating more than a century ago. Erving’s activities will move to the company’s main office in Greenfield. Millers Falls, a subsidiary of Ingersoll-Rand Corp., employs around 500 people. All employees at the Erving plant were given the opportunity to work on the green field.

■ A government project to vaccinate 400,000 schoolchildren against German measles this year was hampered by a vaccine shortage, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

[1945

Gloria Anne Harris is the winner of the 11th annual Baby Derby sponsored by Athol Daily News and local retailers. “Miss 1945” is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Harris of Orange. Her father is a 3 / c radar man serving on a destroyer escort somewhere in the Atlantic.

■ Forrest H. Thompson, chairman of the Legion Home Committee, announced the purchase of the Levi B. Fay property at 325 Pequoig Ave. through the Edward H. Phillips Post, American Legion.

■ The promotion of Vincent J. Piepol, the 20-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Vincenty Piepol from Athol, from the rank of lieutenant to the first lieutenant, was recently announced on a B-17 Flying Fortress base in England.

■ Pfc. Earl F. Gormley of Athol, a member of General Patton’s famous 90th Division of the Third Army, recently single-handedly captured nine Germans when he was sent out to contact a platoon leader in his infantry division.

■ According to Commdr. Robert W. Leach, USN, son of Ms. Cassandra F. Leach and the late Dr. Albert C. Leach of Orange, was awarded the Silver Star Medal Europe by Admiral Harold R. Stark, USN, commander of the U.S. Naval Forces in Los Angeles, for brave actions during the attack on the French coast.

■ Sgt. Gerald Thibodeau, 24, a member of a First Army tank infantry unit, is at home with his wife and young son in orange after being seriously wounded in the forest of Compiègne, France.

■ Lord. and Ms. Warren Harris of Orange received news that her son, Sgt. Robert Harris is missing in Germany.

■ First Lt. H. Bishop, 33, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry A. Bishop of Orange, has been missing in Germany since December 21.

■ Pfc. Emerson Maynard, son of Ms. Sadie Maynard from Orange, is reported missing somewhere in France.

■ woman. Edward R. Hudson of Orange received a telegram from the War Department that her husband Pvt. The 32-year-old Hudson has been missing in Germany since December 21.

Pvt. Arthur C. Reid, 21, the youngest child of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Reid from Petersham, was killed in Germany on December 12.

■ The American people reached for red flannels and extra blankets after James F. Byrnes issued a call that would likely leave the country cold. Without exception, the war mobilizer demanded that the temperatures in all houses and public buildings be kept at 68 degrees. That was just one of the ways he suggested to save coal, face an impending fuel shortage, and avoid allocating it.