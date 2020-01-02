Athol Daily News – Times Past: 1994, 1969 and 1944

Loading...

1994

Athol-Orange TV donated a home located at 153-163 South Main St. to the Athol Youth Issues Taskforce for use as a center for teens. AOTV was unable to donate the land on which the building is located, where the new public access television studio will be built. The committee must acquire a site on which to move the building and study the possibilities with local real estate agents.

Students from Riverbend School recently participated in a fundraising drive for the United Way. Instead of exchanging gifts in individual classes, the school decided to encourage students to help others by making a donation to the United Way of Athol.

The Athol Council on Aging sponsored its third Christmas dinner for the elderly Athol, which was delivered to the home by Santa Claus and volunteer drivers. Caterers Frannie and George Hodgson prepared turkey dinners, with the help of C.O.A. Board members and friends of the Tully Lodge of Odd Fellows and delivered to over 70 elderly homebound in the area on Christmas morning.

Selected Orange men remained unmoved from their previous positions on the federal grant that would put another police officer on the street and allow Constable William Golding to work full-time on public safety projects . The council voted 2-1 against police chief Brian Spear who applied for the grant, with Arthur Reppas and William Howe against and Jane Peirce for. The grant funds would be supplemented by the funds available in the D.A.R.E. Account. The grant lasts three years. Spear said he was determined to continue the matter and that he would submit the request to voters at the city meeting.

The American Legion Post 172 in Orange recently donated $ 1,000 to the Orange Business Association for additional Christmas lights at Veterans Park. Arthur LeBlanc of OBA said that the remaining money from the lighting was used to decorate the empty storefronts in the square.

1969

It was a scene of Christmas cards, as members of the YMCA-sponsored 17 Boy Scouts, watched over Christmas Eve with the first burning of a Yule Log on the lawn of the YMCA. It was clear and cold, the only light from the burning log and a bright moon that lit up the Christmas scene. Dark figures silhouetted against the glow of the fire were moving silently, preparing and adding fuel as they held out the Christmas fire.

Road maintenance personnel had to deal with the snowstorm and freezing rain that shook the Mount Grace area for almost three days. Although most of the main roads were cleared and sanded, many side streets were almost impassable. The heavy snowstorm produced accumulations of up to 26 inches, plus where the drift occurred, and caused the closure of a number of businesses.

Complaints about late or inadequate snow removal by the public works department were referred to H. Thomas Colo, president of selectmen, according to residents of Brown Street and Hampstead Place. Mr. Anthony Casella, Director of the DPW, said: “Our department has received no news of the petition. At our request, the police had to advise the car owners of Hampstead Place to move their vehicles before starting the plowing operations. Residents of Brown Street were impatient and couldn't wait for the city's plows. They hired someone to plow the street. Everyone wants to be the first. "

Storm-beaten New England and New York State, still not fully recovered from the record snowfall that buried the area over Christmas weekend, began to receive more snow – up to half a foot is provided.

The monthly premium of $ 4 for health insurance will increase to $ 5.30 starting July 1. Secretary Robert H. Finch, Department of Health, Education and Welfare, said the current rate of $ 4, set in December 1968, is "too low to cover costs during the period current contribution ”, and added that the Special Medical Insurance Fund is now drawing its reserves.

1944

Police chief William J. Callahan drew attention to municipal by-laws, which require sidewalks in front of houses to be cleaned within 24 hours after a storm. If the snow cannot be all removed, then the step should be sprinkled with sand and other substances, said the chief.

S / Sgt. William H. Haskell, 27, of Athol, engineer and heavy machine gunner on a flying fortress, has been missing over Germany since November 30, according to a telegram received by his wife from the department of the war.

Second Lt. Rodney F. Cloutman, who captured more than 1,800 Germans in the Argentan-Falaise pocket in Normandy, whose history caused a sensation here last August, "has been missing in Germany since 8 December".

The sale of the old New Home Foundry building in Orange was approved at the city's special meeting and the building will be sold to the Independent Lock Company of Fitchburg for $ 10,000. The property was purchased by the city in 1937 and has been repaired by WPA funds for the use of road and water services. These services will continue to use the building for the time being. It is expected that the property will be improved and developed and that over time the new owners will employ 60 to 100 men for the manufacture of hardware supplies.

Pvt. Ernest Francis Skerry, 19, an infantryman, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Skerry of Orange, died of injuries received in combat in France on November 28, according to a word received from the War Department.

Pfc. Clinton Cross of Orange was slightly injured in France on November 27.

Sgt. Everett P. Belloli, brother of the police chief of Orange O.J. Belloli, was wounded a second time in combat on December 2, somewhere in German territory.

Flight officer Conrad E. Gale, 23, navigator aboard a B-17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry A. Gale of Tully, is "missing during the course of the ; action over Germany on December 6.

A stricter and broader food rationing program is now in effect. Canned vegetables are back on the ration list, and butter and sugar have been further restricted. About 85 percent of all meats will require ration points. By announcing stricter rationing rules, the OPA has assured consumers that plentiful food is available to everyone. The action has been taken, the agency said, due to the dwindling availability of meat and low stocks of butter, fruits and vegetables.