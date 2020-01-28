Athol Daily News - The school committee gives Greenfield permission to start a soccer partnership

GREENFIELD – Franklin County’s cooperative football bikes are moving again.

Thanks to a unanimous vote by the Greenfield School Committee on Monday evening at the John Zon Community Center, Greenfield High School can now pursue a football collaboration that could include Turners Falls High School, Mohawk Trail Regional School, and Pioneer Valley Regional School.

Greenfield Sports Director Mike Kuchieski and Greenfield High School Headmistress Karin Patenaude sat in front of the school committee to open the Monday session, and the board unanimously approved Greenfield High School as a host school for a potential soccer cooperative approve that should play from 2020 until the school year 2021.

Greenfield must now be approved by the other schools before they can begin working before the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference (PVIAC) and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). The new cooperative would have to pass a vote of the sports directors in the PVIAC and would also have to be approved by the MIAA Committee for Admission Examination (ERB) in order to be able to start the program from this autumn.

Greenfield would serve as a host school for co-op, and the new program is expected to compete in the Intercounty League North Division under the Green Wave banner. Deputy chair of the school committee, Susan Eckstrom, interviewed Kuchieski on Monday about the team’s potential opponents. The sports director, who is also the head coach of Greenfield High School, confirmed that the plan is to stay in the north of the IL.

“We are facing a year of realignment, so only for a year. Then we will realign (leagues),” said Kuchieski, pointing out that the four-year realignment cycle of the PVIAC ends after 2020 school year 2021.

This fall would be the third year in a row that the cooperation programs in Franklin County would shift. Two years ago, Pioneer and Turners Falls played under the nickname Turners Falls, and last year Turners Falls and Mohawk Trail teamed up to play under the motto Mohawk Trail. This happened after Turners found in August that there would not be enough players to set up their own team. The cooperative received a one-year immediate hardship waiver and entered the Tri-County League, where it set a 5: 5 record in 2019.

Kuchieski informed the school committee Monday night that Turners Falls had agreed to join Greenfields Cooperative. He was still waiting for an official word from Mohawk Trail and Pioneer.

Adam Graves, Turners Falls Athletic Director, said Monday night that joining this potential new cooperative would give his athletes the best situation to play football in the coming season.

“We wanted to give our children the opportunity to play football, and at this point, combining them with Greenfield is our best option,” said Graves, who said the program had received school administration approval to partner with Greenfield. “We held our introductory meeting and knew we wouldn’t have enough players to have our own team again next year.” We had to see if anyone would invite us to cooperate, and Greenfield did. “

During the meeting on Monday, greenfield superintendent Jordana Harper expressed her support for the possible collaboration. Harper said she will be supportive if Greenfield remains the host school and looks forward to working with other schools involved. She also said that the project would be a way to share resources with communities that are dealing with declining enrollments. This is a key issue for high school athletics throughout Franklin County.

Graves said it made the most sense geographically to join Greenfield as a host school. Working with Mohawk Trail over the past year has been a positive experience, but the daily trips associated with practicing in Buckland took their toll on the students at Turners Falls.

“For us, the most important thing in this step is transport,” he offered. “Mohawk treated us great. Everything was great. However, if you ask your kids to drive 35 minutes a day, this is a big challenge. You did it last year and we did it. But 35 minutes versus five minutes on the road to Greenfield makes sense. “

Kuchieski said that the cooperative would probably move forward with PVIAC-level votes in early February. In contrast to the Turners Falls-Mohawk Trail cooperation last year, which was a hardship ban, this would work according to the usual guidelines, similar to the greenfield hockey cooperative on the Turners Falls, Franklin Tech, Frontier, Mahar, Athol and Pioneer belong. According to Graves, the extension should make things a lot easier, especially compared to the emergency situation last year.

“We have to do it right,” he said. “Last year we were saved by the grace of the ADs to pass it at the last minute. This year we will have time to reconcile everything, make appointments, etc. And the children will have the time and opportunity to come together and find out how to do things. That’s the difference between seven months of preparation and just a few weeks. “

As for the other potentially participating schools, there has been no formal commitment from either Mohawk Trail or Pioneer since Monday’s meeting. Greg Vouros, Athletic Director of Mohawk Trail, said his school is still reviewing football options for 2020 and no decision has been made to join the greenfield cooperative.

“We started the planning process for our fall sports season,” Vouros started on Monday evening. “If we look at the numbers, we will think again about our co-op options for next year. However, we are only in advance of this planning. It is premature to address our situation next year at this point, but we are confident that the options can be considered. “

Ernest Abramian, Pioneer’s sports director, said Monday that there is still no official information from his school as to whether it will be part of the collaboration, but he is working to make it a reality. The school did not join the Mohawk Trail-Turners Falls cooperation last year and has not had its own football team since 2017.

“At the moment, we just don’t have any numbers,” said Abramian. “But we would very much like to get involved in the cooperation. I am working on getting the numbers as good as possible and contacting the parents to find out what we are doing here.”