Athol Daily News - The runway reconstruction is expected to begin this year

ORANGE – With an economic output of over $ 11 million, it is important that the runways at Orange Municipal Airport are kept up to date.

According to airport manager Leonard Bedaw, the reconstruction of the north-south runway should begin this year.

With a $ 4.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation, the runway will be fully reconstructed and the runway’s edge lighting will be ensured.

“It’s because of its age. It’s really overdue,” Bedaw said, noting that the last renovation was done in 1995.

According to Bedaw, the runway is large enough to “land almost any plane there in an emergency”. It is the larger of the airport’s two runways, 5,000 feet long and 75 feet wide – the other is 4,801 feet long and 75 feet wide.

According to Bedaw, there is still no concrete reconstruction schedule, but “hopefully” the project will start in spring.

The airport is currently working with the city government to go through the approval process and ensure that construction work has minimal environmental impact.

In addition, the $ 4.9 million grant is a one-time “additional allocation” from the federal government, which means that the grant fully funds the reconstruction and does not cost the city a cent, Bedaw said. The program was targeted at 179 airports in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico with USD 779 million. This is in addition to the federal airport improvement program that awarded Orange Municipal Airport 2019 over $ 50,000 for lighting improvements.

“It’s 100 percent,” said Bedaw. “Usually we would have to come up with a local game, 5 percent. This is sure to help economically disadvantaged areas.”

Orange Municipal Airport is the only 5,000-foot runway in the region, according to Bedaw. The closest comparable runways are Hanscomb Field in east Massachusetts, Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport outside of Springfield and Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, N.H.

The airport therefore has a “huge service area” that houses a large number of corporate and private aircraft and offers on-site maintenance and repair facilities.

“We are playing a huge role in economic development here,” said Bedaw.

In fact, the 2019 Massachusetts State Wide Airport economic study found that Orange Municipal Airport had an overall economic performance of $ 11,067,000, created more than 100 jobs, and employed about $ 4.3 million in salaries.

The study, published every few years by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Aviation Department, collected data from airport sponsors, airport companies and organizations, government agencies, and pilots and passengers to quantify the economic impact of the state’s 39 public airports.

Franklin County’s other airport, Montague’s Turners Falls Airport, found 30 jobs with $ 1.42 million wages and an output of $ 3.9 million.

According to Bedaw, there are no plans to reconstruct Orange Airport’s smaller runway, which was reconstructed in the early 2000s and is still in good condition.

