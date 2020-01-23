Athol Daily News - The rivalry between UConn and Tennessee renewed on Thursday among women

NEW YORK – Tennessee and UConn have been rivalries in women’s basketball for more than a decade.

After an absence of 13 years, the teams will play again on Thursday evening and air at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN from Hartford, Connecticut.

The powerhouse teams led by Hall of Fame coaches Pat Summitt and Geno Auriemma brought the sport to the national stage with their historic first matchup and showdown # 1 versus # 2 in 1995. postpone the game until then – the only time that has happened in the history of the leaderboard.

“It was the game. It was so intense, ”said former Tennessee star Tamika Catchings. “It was the game you were pumped up for. It was to do or die in the basketball sense. It was the game you knew was coming and that you were preparing for in the first half of the season. “

The Huskies and Lady Vols played 22 times over a 12-year period, with each circle being a calendar game, whether in Knoxville, Tennessee, Storrs, Connecticut or the NCAA tournament. UConn leads the all-time series 13: 9, including 4: 0 in the national championship game.

The series ended after the 2007 season when Summitt canceled it. Auriemma said at the time that Summitt had accused the huskies of a recruitment injury. Summitt never went into details of why she ended the series. Summitt died of Alzheimer’s in 2016 at the age of 64.

“Pat was a woman with high principles. When she stopped the Connecticut series, I trusted it for a reason, ”said former Lady Vols player Michelle Brooke-Marciniak. “Only Pat knows the real reasons why she stopped the series, and Pat took those reasons to the grave.”

When the teams played, television was a must. Now that they’re meeting up for a home game in the next two years, Auriemma knows that it will be different.

“We switched this cone off. Let’s switch it on again.” It won’t be the same, ”he said. “The coaching is different, the players are different, the media cycles are different. I don’t think it should be that way. If we come back to that, you know what, we have not made the progress we think we are making. … What is a bigger game this year, us and Oregon or us and Tennessee? Tennessee for the nostalgia stuff, Oregon for the real stuff. ”

Rebecca Lobo of ESPN commentator Southwick, who played in this first game won by UConn in 1995, is thrilled that the series is back, but doesn’t know what will happen.

“It’s not what it used to be, and I don’t know what it will be until we see it on Thursday,” she said. “Will it be Thursday that comes and goes? Or will it be something more? I look forward to seeing how everything goes. “

Former Tennessee coach Holly Warlick, a long-time Summitt assistant who helped build the game on Thursday, told The AP that she agreed to restart the series as it benefits the Pat Summitt Foundation , Proceeds from both games will be deposited together with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The women’s basketball Hall of Fame will also receive revenue from the 2020-21 meeting in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lady Vols first-year Kellie Harper coach has fond memories of when she played in the Tennessee rivalry in 1995-99.

“Fans got into this game. The game had a certain intensity. High quality basketball was played, so people who didn’t have a dog in the fight were also interested in the game because it was fun to watch, ”she said. “It was fun for us as players to play in these games. These were some of our largest crowds. I think we all enjoyed it. We enjoyed the competition. “

She is not sure if the series will continue after next year.

“I don’t have an opinion yet. I’m sure that I will have an opinion at some point, but I don’t know yet. I think we’re in the process, we understand it. We see this as an opportunity and see how it goes “I think that part of it, frankly, will be the rest of our schedule and how it works. How we get on with it and what other provisions we have, whether it’s two years, four years … and television reporting. There’s just a lot in it. “

Candace Parker plans to watch the game on TV Thursday night, if her schedule allows. It was a big part of the last meeting in 2007. She had 30 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and the sixth dunk of her career to lead Lady Vols between 70 and 64.

As great as this game was for her, Parker’s favorite memory is that she never lost in her two games against the Huskies.

“It’s something I would always mention to coach Auriemma when he makes comments during US basketball training,” she said with a laugh. “I’m happy for women basketball fans. I think it’s great. I think it will be a good rivalry that has been restored and it will be a lot of fun.”

Most of the current players on both teams were at primary school at the last meeting, but they know the story.

“I’m not sure it had the same emotion as it did back then, but we know it’s still a big game and not one we want to give up,” said UConn senior Crystal Dangerfield. She loved the former Tennessee- Star Chamique Holsclaw, who grew up in Tennessee. “That was a bad player. But I mean after a while you see where I am I turned blue. “

The huskies hinted that they could wear throwback jerseys for Thursday night’s game.