Athol Daily News - The revitalization of Downtown Athol is a top priority for managers

Published: 01/01/2020 10:16:55 PM

Modified: 01/01/2020 10:16:34 p.m.

ATHOL – In an interview at the end of the year, city administrator Shaun Suhoski said one of his main priorities for the coming year is to drive the revitalization of downtown Athol.

“Unfortunately, I am currently not ready to do everything,” said Suhoski, “but I will say the following: I have worked with others – and you saw that we made some concept plans in the city center. We actually looked at four quadrants – think of Main Street and Exchange Street, the four corners – and looked at different strategies for each quadrant and room for improvement, with the intention of encouraging additional mixed-use housing, retail, retail, maybe restaurants. I would like one buy a few downtown restaurants and really bring them back as a destination.

“After all my experience,” he continued, “it’s not just that, and we don’t have to be Killington, Vermont. We’ll be Athol. But we can set a goal that people want to go to. The role of Government – We don’t create jobs, but we can create an environment in which investors want to put their money. You will see that the public, the community, and the government take care of this area. ”

Suhoski said he wanted a downtown area that was well lit, that felt safe, where the streets were good, and where there was parking.

“There is probably affordable land for development,” said Suhoski, “and I will work with the planning department and others. I have a few ideas that I think are quite brave, and I am just as curious as anyone when it comes to taking broad economic development initiatives.

“I really want to focus on the city center. There are many achievable bites that we will make progress with, and there are some other ideas in which I outline the math, how it works, and the ability of the community to do it. Be it through the Economic Development Industrial Corp., which acts as a reorganization authority. We will check whether the city should be more involved in one or two projects to really boost the investment. ”

In the past few months, the Downtown Vitality Committee has been working on issues including a Downtown Parking Management Plan, the municipal parking garage painting project, street lighting modernization, downtown building owner and company inventory, and discussions about the Massachusetts Vacant Storefronts District Program include.

While the Economic Development Industrial Corp. Lately has focused on the potential for building a hotel on its own property next to North Quabbin Commons, there have also been preliminary talks about demolishing some downtown buildings and renovating others.