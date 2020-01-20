Athol Daily News - The planning board works on the rules for solar systems

Published: 1/19/2020 4:33:38 PM

Modified: 01/19/2020 4:32:39 PM

ATHOL – “Well, we have made some progress,” said David Small, chairman of the Community Planning and Development Committee, at the end of the Wednesday evening meeting, which worked out details of new zoning rules for residential solar panels , However, it was difficult to say whether his remark was an expression of relief, satisfaction, or surprise. After a two-hour discussion and discussion, the board approved three array design requirements that were proposed for construction in the residential and commercial zone, which covers more than 75 percent of the city.

Standards approved by the board include: 200 foot setbacks from the front, back and side property limits of a package that has been proposed for an array, and a 400 foot setback from water that is larger than 5 acres; Restrictions that prohibit the construction of two solar systems at a distance of less than 300 m from the closest point between the system; and limiting the amount of land that can be cut down to accommodate a solar plant, with at least 50 percent of a plant located in “previously disturbed areas” on a single property. In some cases, waiving the requirement for property boundary setbacks can be changed with the approval of the agency.

While some progress has indeed been made, most discussions have focused on the right of owners to control development on their own land.

Joe Mongeau, who owns a large piece of land off Secret Lake, believed that the restriction that arrays should not be built closer than 400 feet from a lake shore was too restrictive. The property was considered as a potential location for a solar plant.

William Hogan of the Secret Lake Association, who helped draft the proposed standards, said: “The idea was that lakes are natural raw materials that should be protected. You can have a stream two feet wide and it gets a 200 foot buffer. Why shouldn’t a large body of water have a larger buffer for the value of natural resources? ‘

It has been suggested that exceptions are allowed that allow arrays to be placed no closer than 200 feet to a lake.

“I am concerned that waivers will be misused,” said Mary Holtorf.

“You’re talking about individual landowners,” said Mangeau, “and what they’re doing with it. When you power a site with solar energy, you change the tax base and raise taxes on the city. You help everyone else. When I drive past a mall and think it’s damn ugly. I drive past a solar park or a good looking windmill or even a cell tower. They are actually attractive to me. If someone maintains a sea buffer that looks good, why do you care what he does with the land Have them built and get the taxes out.

“I’m listening to all this conversation about working out all these rules on how people can deal with their own country,” Mangeau continued.

“Now think about it,” said Small, “in an RC zone (residential and commercial zone) that makes up 78 percent of our country, you are not allowed to build a petrol station, you are not allowed to build a business, you are not allowed to do a kitchen, you are allowed to not do many, many things with this country. You can build a residence and do a few little things, but there are still restrictions. Living is permitted in residential areas, as these are not used for commercial purposes. These solar fields are used commercially.

“Some people say we shouldn’t allow them at all. I’m just saying we’re trying to find a middle ground somewhere. Finding places where they could be where they don’t really affect neighborhoods or neighbors. We’re trying to figure out where they could be placed with minimal impact on the general neighborhood. ”

The planning and development agency is working on the development of regulations for solar power plants to be presented to city voters in the hope that they will come into force before a moratorium on a city special meeting last summer ends Year expires. The moratorium was imposed after a group of residents pointed out that the city’s statute did not include regulations for the installation of solar panels in the residential and commercial zone. At this point, several solar systems had been proposed in the zone, but they had not gone through the approval process.

The board will continue its discussion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, in room 21 in the town hall.