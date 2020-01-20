Athol Daily News - The Pioneer School Committee recommends the state Warwick Community School

NORTHFIELD – After nearly a year of discussion about the fate of Warwick Community School, the Pioneer Valley Regional School District School Committee voted on Thursday to recommend the State Education Commissioner to close elementary school.

The 7-5 vote was opposed by the school committee members, Patricia Shearer from Northfield, Abigail Pratt from Leyden and all three Warwick members.

The closure is pending until Primary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley (DESE) takes effect on June 30, 2020. The decision is made almost a year after the committee decided to close Pearl Rhodes Elementary School in Leyden.

“This model clearly doesn’t work for small towns,” said Jessica Marshall, Warwick School Committee member. “This problem is bigger than WCS and requires creative thinking to solve it.”

Present the reasoning

Superintendent Jonathan Scagel gave a presentation citing the decline in district revenue and enrollment and the increase in spending as the reason for the decision.

“Consolidation is necessary to maintain the necessary staff and programs across the district and to help our remaining schools be functional and sustainable,” said Scagel. “We all recognize the loss to the Warwick community, but Warwick is an important part of our district and will continue to exist after the merger.”

Scagel argued that inequalities in cost per student increased over time, annual operating costs increased, and government funding stagnated. According to Michael Onorato, director of the school district for nutritional services, lunch at Warwick Community School is associated with a loss of approximately $ 49 a day, while all other schools make a profit of at least $ 60 a day. He predicted a loss of $ 8,796 in food costs for the current fiscal year alone.

Other financial constraints include annual contractual salary increases and requests from the city to keep the budget constant from year to year. School district finance director Tanya Gaylord said a budget without an increase would not be feasible to ensure quality education. With the same funding, the current model would continue to require staff cuts and limited student services.

According to Gaylord, the merger would save net costs of $ 196,347. This includes approximately $ 84,000 in facility costs, $ 68,000 for the school nurse, and $ 40,000 for a reduction in primary school salary. Scagel and Gaylord warned the audience during the presentation not to assume that the budget would decrease by this amount; Rather, the number shows what could be spread across the district.

Claire Brennan, an English teacher at Pioneer and president of the Pioneer Valley Regional Education Association, which is made up of district employees, said the members had voted to support the association. Brennan said 59 agreed, one disagreed and four abstained.

According to Scagel, the recommendation to merge the Warwick Community School with the Northfield Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year was discussed and unanimously approved by the management team, consisting of him, all four school heads, the special school head, and the curriculum coordinator / fellows and finance director during a meeting January 8th.

Warwick Community School principal Christine Mullen thanked Warwick residents for their “tireless efforts” to keep their school open, but found that difficult choices needed to be made to provide equal educational opportunities across the district.

“I don’t see any other option,” said Mullen, “and it’s heartbreaking.”

citizens comments

Michelle Giarusso, chair of the Honest Education and Retaining Trust (HEART) committee, said her group had examined the district’s financial future and realized that the two smaller primary schools in Leyden and Warwick needed to be closed.

Although Warwick Selectboard chairman Lawrence “Doc” Pruyne was unable to speak during the 20-minute public comment session, he sent Commissioner Riley a letter before Thursday’s meeting asking only after a scheduled meeting with the Warwick Selectboard in London making a decision in March. A letter from Senator Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, and Rep. Susannah Whipps, I-Athol, was also sent to members of the school committee.

“We respect the school committee’s thinking and procedures,” the letter said, “but we felt it was our job to bring the concerns of our constituents directly to you, given the high demands of your thinking.”

Shauna Mallet from Warwick has currently enrolled two of her three children in the district. Her eldest child attended Warwick Community School this year, while her son Liam attended Northfield Elementary for kindergarten after the school committee voted not to run a kindergarten class in Warwick last year due to limited enrollment.

“Liam will not go to Northfield for first class next year,” Mallet said by phone before the Thursday meeting. She said she was interested in getting her kids to school in Gill, but she couldn’t apply until May.

During Thursday’s meeting, Mallet cited a poll on the Warwick L-ternative Facebook page. As of 4:00 pm On Friday, 11 voters said they were a School Choice family who would not stay in the district if the Warwick Community School were closed. Ten said they were a Warwick family that would not stay, and eight voted “undecided”. Mallet said the school committee’s actions were “afraid of potential families.”

When Warwick students join Northfield Elementary next year, they will have a 45-minute bus ride to and from school and are likely to change buses at City Hall, according to Pam Reipold, executive vice president of operations for Travel Kuz bus company. The extended time on the bus worried both the residents of Warwick who were there on Thursday and the members of the school committee.

Warwick residents, members of the Education Advisory Board, and city officials said they weren’t finished finding ways to keep their school open. The selectboard was planning a joint meeting with the education counseling and finance committees to be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The agenda includes, among other things, “Discussions about school committee actions related to the Warwick Community School and the city’s options and answers.”

Zack DeLuca can be reached at zdeluca@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, ext. 264th