Athol Daily News - The orange school building is expected to cost less than $ 50 million

ORANGE – The proposal to build a primary school for all Orange students is consistently cheaper.

Architects expect the cost in the fall to exceed $ 68 million. The next estimate is expected to be below $ 50 million.

Orange has worked on designing a replacement for Dexter Park Innovation School (grades three through six) over the past year. It is planned to build a three-story extension to the neighboring Fisher Hill Elementary School (for preschoolers through grade two), renovate the existing Fisher Hill building, demolish Dexter Park, and train all students in the same, expanded building.

However, the members of the school building committee know that they can only sell the project to the public, especially in a city with recent financial problems, if the price is right.

The state approved the status of the project in the planning phase and pays 80 percent of the eligible costs. This probably means that the state pays almost 70 percent of the project, since the state does not pay for things that it considers unnecessary, such as a new access journey to improve traffic circulation. The city has to borrow money to pay for its part of the project.

Ultimately, Orange voters have the authority to approve the project at the annual city meeting in June. After that, another vote must take place – an election question in a subsequent special election to approve the city’s share in the funding.

cost update

Architects from Raymond Design Associates worked closely with the School Building Committee and Hill International Inc., the company that manages the project on behalf of the city to reduce planned costs. They were over $ 68 million in October, but fell to $ 66,796,842 in December when the Massachusetts School Building Authority approved the project to enter the planning phase.

The project is currently valued at $ 53 million after elements like a baseball field have been removed and other cost-saving measures such as keeping some old Fisher Hill flooring or fittings, changing the new access road, reducing planting and landscaping, and using it from cheaper means materials for sidewalks were taken.

The Raymond Design Associates architects indicated that they should present their current design to the appraisers on Friday, January 17. This estimate is expected to be available for the next school building committee meeting on February 6, and the architects are anticipating the estimated cost of more to drop by around $ 49 million.

Future meetings and preparation for a vote

In the meantime, the school building committee will keep the public informed of ongoing efforts at the selectboard meeting on January 22nd. Bruce Scherer, chair of the school building committee, said the update would be short and the new estimated cost would not be ready for this meeting.

Scherer warned that the design phase was only 25 percent complete and that many specific details still needed to be worked out.

At the February 6 meeting, the School Building Committee will vote to submit the schematic draft to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. At the agency’s Board of Directors meeting in April, the state will vote on whether to approve the schematic.

Hill International’s Martin Goulet said the price would continue to drop, probably by the June meeting, which will make the project look better for voters.

“By June, the construction committee must sell the project and educate the community about the work we have done and the project we asked for support from,” said Goulet.

A “no,” Goulet warned, would mean that a potential replacement for Dexter Park – which has been crowded since the Butterfield School closed in 2015 – could be pushed back years. It could take up to a decade to re-enter the state program, construction will be more expensive, and the money spent on engineering the project would be lost, said Raymond Design Associates architect, Gene Raymond.

background

The need to replace or repair Dexter Park, built in the 1950s, has been apparent since at least 2006 when the Massachusetts School Building Authority considered it one of nine Category 4 school buildings in the school due to problems with the school’s boiler and heating system State honored. a leaky roof and opaque windows and overcrowding.

The planned expansion and renovation was designed in collaboration with school administrators and their “education plan”. The accommodation of students in a building was rated positively by educators such as superintendent Tari Thomas and school director Christopher Dodge as a means of conserving resources.

The idea of ​​a central “innovation center” – with a library, a media center, art and science rooms and a terrace for outdoor learning – was touted for its versatility and visibility at school. A strict security layout for those entering the building and further access to allow smoother traffic and access for fire engines are also planned.

Reach David McLellan at dmclellan@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, extension 268.