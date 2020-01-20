Athol Daily News - The Orange School Building Committee discusses the construction phases for the Fisher Hill expansion

Published: 01/20/2020 10:40:17 AM

ORANGE – The School Building Committee meeting on Thursday dealt not only with the cost, but also with the plan to build a three-story extension to the Fisher Hill Elementary School.

It is planned to demolish the adjacent Dexter Park Innovation School and bring all students into the expanded and renovated building.

Gradual construction

If approved by voters, construction would begin in 2021 and take two to three years, depending on the delivery method chosen – that is, whether the project leaders choose to interview and choose their own contractor who will take responsibility takes over for the delivery of the project. or send the project to a tender process called a “design bid build”.

In any case, the construction is carried out in phases. First, the school’s new access road is built. This decision was made specifically so that construction workers could use the new street to access the site, not Dexter Street, which is where residential buildings are located.

In phase two, the school is being prepared for the three-story new building, including moving utilities and building a new retaining wall. In phase three, the three-story extension will be built. A barrier is built to prevent disturbances for the students on the existing side of the building.

In phase four, the existing Fisher Hill building will be renovated, followed by the final phase of demolishing Dexter Park and completion of the site work.

No gable roof

The idea of ​​a pitched roof at the school was practically rejected at the recent meeting. According to the architects from Raymond Design Associates, a pitched roof is attractive, but about $ 1.5 million more expensive. It also takes longer to build a pitched roof and is largely impractical given the unusual shape of the existing roof in Fisher Hill.

A flat roof, however, allows easier access to potential roofing companies or panels and is much faster to construct.

