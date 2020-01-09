Athol Daily News - The New York Giants sign contract to head Joe Judge

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Joe Judge, coordinator of the New England Patriots special teams and trainer for wide receivers, was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants.

The giants and judge’s representatives reached a contractual agreement on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job, and asked to change a franchise that had once played the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012 Has.

The judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was released Monday a week ago after winning nine games in two seasons.

“We have had great discussions over the past few days about where this team is, where it is going and how to get there,” Judge said in a statement. “My job is to lead our players and coaches. The mission is clear to win games. “

The setting was surprising as Judge was not considered a favorite for the job. He had never been a head coach. However, he had worked for two of the best head coaches in football – Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Nick Saban of Alabama.

Co-owner John Mara said Richter was very impressive in his Monday interview.

“He knows what winning looks like and how it should look,” said Mara. “His reputation and experience in New England and Alabama have shaped his philosophy of building a successful program and culture.”

The two men who were considered the frontrunners for the Giants’ job decided to coach other teams.

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and made nine playoffs in over twelve seasons, took on the Dallas Cowboys job. He spoke to the Giants last week.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule, a former Giants assistant, was hired by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to speak to New York. The scheduled meeting never happened.

It left the impression that the Giants chose Judge, but the team feels like they hired a young man who can turn a young team into a winner.

Before the coaching began last week, Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch had said they wanted to hire a leader.

“We had a great conversation and Joe expressed his vision of leadership and team building,” said Tisch. “In both areas, he learned some valuable lessons from working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He is an impressive young leader. “

Judge has won three Super Bowls (2014, 16 and 18) with New England as an assistant to Belichick’s employees in eight years.

Before joining the Patriots, he worked for Saban for three years. The former Mississippi player won crimson tide titles in 2009 and 11 seasons. He also trained at Mississippi State and Birmingham South.

With Judge as coordinator for special teams since 2015, New England has consistently been one of the top units in the NFL. He added recipients to his responsibilities in 2019. He coached kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the All Pro team in 2015 and captain Matthew Slater on the special team for the same honor in 2016 and this season.

Coming to the giants gives Judge the opportunity to work with quarterback Daniel Jones, who had a good rookie season and leads back to Saquon Barkley, the 2018 NFL offensive rookie.

He’ll also have to develop a young defense that has been among the worst in the league in the past two seasons.

Judge has been the fourth coach of the Giants since Tom Coughlin retired after the 2015 season. Ben McAdoo was hired in 2016 and made the playoffs. He was released with the team in early December 2017 on the way to a 3-13 mark. Steve Spagnuolo has served as an interim coach for the past month. Shurmur was discontinued in January 2018.

“Joe has prepared for this moment and is ready for the challenge of leading our team,” said General Manager Dave Gettleman. “His beliefs and principles are all about the team. Due to his background with special teams working under Bill Belichick, he has the experience of evaluating and managing the entire roster. ”

The Giants interviewed five candidates for their head coaching job. Other respondents included Kris Richard, the defensive assistant coach in Dallas and former defense coordinator in Seattle. Chief Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy; and Raven’s defensive coordinator Don Martindale. They had also scheduled interviews with patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Dallas coach Jason Garrett earlier this week.

Garrett, whose contract with the cowboys expires next week, could be a potential candidate for an offensive coordinator. He could work with Jones and give Judge insight into the role of head coach.

Despite being relatively young, Judge will not be the youngest coach in Giants history nor the youngest in the NFL at the moment. Rams’ Sean McVay is 33.

Benny Friedman was 25 when he co-coached Giants with Steve Owen for the last two games of the 1930 season. Owen was 32 years old this season. He became head coach in 1931 and held the post until 1953.