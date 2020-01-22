Athol Daily News - The Hunt family can finally see the Chiefs in the Super Bowl again

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Clark Hunt remembers four years ago the golden anniversary of the Super Bowl, the championship game whose name was coined by his late father and the founder of the Kansas City Chief, Lamar Hunt.

One moment is more noticeable than the other. That had to do with Hunt’s mother, Norma, who has been in every championship game since the Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers in 1967.

“Clark,” she said shortly afterwards, “it would be nice if we could play this game while I was still able to walk.”

She finally gets her wish.

The most visible face of the chief’s owner family took center stage on Sunday when Clark Hunt won the AFC title trophy – the Lamar Hunt Trophy – after a 35:24 win over Tennessee. Right next to Clark and celebrating the franchise’s return to the big game for the first time in 50 years was his mother, and his siblings weren’t far away.

Football is a family affair for hunting. Lamar not only found the franchise but was also one of the eight owners of the “Foolish Club”, which founded the AFL and then worked its way into a uniform NFL. Clark was less than two years old when the Chiefs played in the first Super Bowl, and he has faint memories of participating in the 1970 game when the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings to win their only championship.

“I was at this game and have a photo,” he said. “I have to say that I don’t really remember it. I was 4 or 5 years old. In fact, the first game I remember was Christmas Day a few years later.” – The Chiefs lost in 1971 in the longest game the NFL story against the Dolphins memory. I’m grateful to be able to rule that out with our Miami activities in a few weeks. “

Norma Hunt was a school teacher who also hosted the Dallas Texans when she met Lamar and fell in love with her. The franchise was later to move to Kansas City and become chiefs. And when the family patriarch died in 2006, the right to vote passed into the hands of his children.

Similar to his father, who had been involved in league affairs for almost four decades, Clark quickly became one of the main voices among the owners of the NFL when issues such as the collective agreement came up. His balanced demeanor, thoughtful attitude and strong business sense also made him a sounding board for Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Despite all of his successes, Clark had never followed his team to the Super Bowl.

There had been close discussions over the years. Marty Schottenheimer’s teams were always at their peak in size in the 1990s, and Dick Vermeil maintained the winning tradition in Kansas City. But when Andy Reid brought the Chiefs to the AFC title game last year and ultimately lost to the patriots in extra time thanks to a toss and an offside penalty, Hunt and his family could be forgiven for being just a bit bewitched.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Hunt, “and we played a franchise that has been extremely successful for the past ten years.” And it was probably a question mark in the back of our minds whether we could really beat them because you thought the patriots had been out so many times, but they certainly found a way to win and keep winning the Super Bowl. I think the experience of playing in the game last year has helped the entire organization, especially the players and coaches. I think they had a little more confidence this year. “

Given all these years of disappointment, it was no surprise that Reid thanked the Hunt family first when the Chiefs finally broke through on Sunday. And that’s why the newest members of the team knew what it meant for the owners.

“It’s been 50 years since we brought this trophy back to Kansas City,” said Chiefs Safety bully Mathieu, who joined the team last season. “It’s about the Kansas City people, everything they’ve sacrificed, everything they’ve endured in the past 50 years, and ultimately Lamar Hunt. We wouldn’t be here without him. We wish he was now here, I think Clark is doing a great job and this is what Lamar Hunt is about. “

Hunt rarely speaks publicly – usually only a few times a year. But when he speaks, he is often open. When Hunt stood on a muggy practice field at Missouri Western State University in the first days of training camp last summer, he made it clear that approaching an AFC championship is not enough.

He wanted to finally win the game he had missed for so long.

Hunt wanted to give his mother a chance to watch her team play for everything.

“Last year we were happy to be there, but we were also very disappointed that we didn’t play in THE game. This year it will be a completely different experience,” he said. “We ticked it off, but in the end of the day we still have a big goal to achieve. At the beginning of the season I talked to the players about our goals for the year. Reaching the playoffs is goal number one. The number two goal is to bring this trophy (AFC championship) to Kansas City. We did it. Our big goal is to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City. “