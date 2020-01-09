Athol Daily News - The future of Blind Pig Pub and Restaurant in Athol is uncertain

Loading...

Published: 1/8/2020

Changed: 08.01.2020

ATHOL – Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said a few weeks ago that he hoped to lure some restaurants into downtown Athol to revive the city’s traditional retail core. Unfortunately, the future of a once so popular eatery on Exchange Street is uncertain at best.

Partners Cathy Goodbrake and Brian Martin appeared in front of the selectboard on Tuesday evening for instructions on how to possibly save the blind pig.

In an interview after the meeting, Goodbrake said that she and Martin ran the company to buy it from current owner David Vautour. However, over time, she said that she and her partner learned that the company had $ 15,000 in debt and needed significant physical improvements.

To make matters worse, the liquor license attached to the Blind Pig expired on December 31st.

“We’re not even sure where to start at this point or what to say,” Goodbrake told the board. “Obviously we don’t want to close the deal. We had enormous difficulties. We probably should have just opened it as a bar without a kitchen because we inherited so much of the old manager’s guilt. We have saved all our lives to pay off and run the kitchen. The business owner wants us to transfer the liquor license on our behalf and the LLC on our behalf. However, we have problems with propane, electricity, heat – everything. The owner of the building is unwilling to help us in any way. He said if we go away he’ll just close it and that’s it. ”

Goodbrake added that she and Martin have applied for grants and loans to save the business. To keep the doors open, the partners also hoped that the board could extend the blind pig’s alcohol license.

“Right now, we need more time to put some money together,” she said. “If you gave us the license tonight, we wouldn’t be able to open anyway. It would probably take at least two months before we could open again. My intention would be to open up under a different name.”

“Unfortunately, your food and alcohol licenses have expired completely,” said CEO Rebecca Bialecki. So at this point you have to start over. You really have to start with a brand new license, and that means you have to go through all of these steps. You need to position your suppliers, all of your utilities, all of these things need to be positioned first – before returning to us with a new name and LLC. ”

“I can tell you,” said Selectboard member Lee Chauvette, “that as a former business owner in this community, I don’t like to see people go through the things you’re going through.” I went through it personally with my diner and made the difficult decision to sell it and get out of it because it doesn’t make sense to start with household income.

“But the chair is 100 percent correct. As of now, the Blind Pig has no liquor driver’s license. It goes back to the pool. That gives us three available licenses. When three companies come to the town hall next week and apply and are ready, these three licenses will go to these three companies. ”

Chauvette also pointed out that inspections by the fire department, health department and building inspector were required to reopen the bar / restaurant. In addition, Goodbrake and Martin would have to go to the selectboard again to secure a joint victory license. Finally, the state alcohol control commission would conduct an investigation to determine whether a new alcohol permit should be issued.

“I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you may not have known this,” said Chauvette, raising another problem. “But you had entertainment down there and never had an entertainment license. This board also issues an entertainment license, and I’ve never seen you on a list for approval.

“It sounds like you have a lot of work ahead of you and I personally wish you all the best.”

After the meeting, Goodbrake and Martin said they should realistically review their options before committing to reopening the store.