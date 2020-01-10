Athol Daily News - The 76 Celtics 109-98 beat without an injured embiid

Loading...

Published: 01/09/2020 10:32:33 PM

PHILADELPHIA – Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons had 19 and the Philadelphia 76er won without injured center Joel Embiid, defeating Boston Celtics 109-98 on Thursday night.

Embiid will be operated on Friday for a ligament tear in one finger in her left hand and examined in a week or two. Embiid, who scored an average of 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season, tore the radial sideband in his ring finger on Monday night when he beat Oklahoma City.

“I put a blowtorch, a bullet, a lot of bullets into what we used to do,” said coach Brett Brown. “Yes really. It doesn’t fit. So it’s up to me to make it fit. We don’t have Joel Embiid. So when I say” blowtorch and bullet “I mean it.”

Mike Scott slid into the starting rotation along with Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Richardson and Simmons. Simmons temporarily played in the middle and filed a charge against Enes Kanter with 1:45 in the first quarter.

If Embiid fails indefinitely, even the deep reserves must help keep them afloat until he returns. Among them was Furkan Korkmaz, who buried a 3 in the fourth game and thus extended the leadership of the Sixers to 91-87. Horford, who left Boston in the off-season to sign a four-year deal with Philadelphia, turned a three-point game into a seven-point lead. The Celtics moved within two, but the Sixers used a 9-0 run to interrupt the game and improve to 18-2 at home.

The Celtics had their own injuries when Kemba Walker, who had been kicked out the night before for the first time in his nine-year NBA career, sprained his left thumb. Walker came across Scott and grabbed him by the hand in the late second quarter. Walker, who scored 26 points in the 10v20 shoot, tried to shake it off but went into the locker room shortly before the Celtics 55-48 took the lead.

He looked good when he returned to the lineup. Jayson Tatum and Walker scored twice in the third game to end the game at 69.

TIP-INS

Celts: Smart hit his 500th career 3-pointer. He also hit a 3 to close the third and give the Celtics an 80-77 lead.

76ers: F Matisse Thybulle returned with a sprained right knee after nine games away. The rookie averaged 4.8 points before being injured.

NECESSARY

The 25-year-old Embiid has been struggling with injuries since moving in with number 3 of the 2014 draft. He missed his first two seasons with foot injuries and has played no more than 64 games in the last three games. They are 4: 4 this season when Embiid leaves.

“This is not a” wee is me “moment, not for me at all,” Brown said. “And not for my players. We take what we have and what we have, I love. “

NEXT

Celts: Hosts New Orleans on Saturday night

76ers: In Dallas on Saturday night.