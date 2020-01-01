Athol Daily News – Texas Size NHL Winter Classic For Stars And Pets In Cotton Bowl

Loading...

DALLAS – Welcome to an NHL Winter Classic in Texas.

The annual showcase will be a great outdoor game when the Dallas Stars welcome the Nashville Predators to the historic Cotton Bowl stadium on Wednesday – even without "Big Tex" exploding the "Howdy, folks!" the Texas State Fair hear each fall.

More than 84,000 fans are expected for the 12th New Year's Game in the NHL, this one at the stadium where the boots belonging to the famous 55-foot talking cowboy of the fair will be on the ice rink near a Oversized ranch style entrance arch. It is expected to be the second largest crowd in NHL history.

Part of the fair midway just outside the historic stadium, including a 212-foot-tall Ferris wheel and other carnival rides, will be open for those with tickets before and after the southernmost outdoor NHL game.

"It started like a pipe dream," said Stars CEO Jim Lites, whose team hosted their first NHL draft in 2018 at their arena just a few miles from the Cotton Bowl.

Now an NHL game is taking place inside the stadium that hosts the annual Red River college football rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma which is played during the Fair. ; State for 90 years. The Cotton Bowl game was played there every New Year's day until a decade ago, and the Dallas Cowboys made it their home base for their first 12 seasons, from 1960 to 1971.

"It will be a nice place, a good feeling, and everyone in Texas and in this region, they know the Cotton Bowl," said center for stars Joe Pavelski. "I think it's also a big draw, come and see something different there."

Pavelski signed with Dallas as a free agent last summer after his first 13 NHL seasons with the San Jose Sharks, who hosted the Los Angeles Kings in a Stadium Series game at the 2015 NFL San Francisco 49ers stadium.

When the Texas State Fair opened last fall for 3 and a half weeks, Pavelski and his family went for a walk, played games, and "spent a lot of money" to win a big teddy bear.

The ultimate prize on Wednesday will be two points for the winner between the two teams who met in a first round playoff series last April that the Stars won in six games. The two come out of distinctly different consecutive games.

Nashville lost 5-2 and 6-4 to Pittsburgh, goalkeeper Pekka Rinne being removed from the first game and Jusse Saros shooting from the second. The Predators, after adding free agent forward Matt Duchene in the last season, are 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Dallas, reaching the middle of its regular season which started with a horrible 1-7-1 start, is third in the conference after back-to-back wins (against Colorado and Arizona).

“It shows the great character of our team that we are able to return. It's a tough league and it won't happen every night that you can come back in the third period, "said Stars' interim head coach Rick Bowness. "We don't want to start again on January 1. If we have to, we know we can."

The Stars are 5-3-1 since second-year head coach Jim Montgomery was fired on December 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct.

With the calendar turning around 2020, Bowness is entering his fifth decade as an NHL coach. It will be the first outdoor NHL game for the 64-year-old Canadian, and it will bring back memories of his father building a backyard ice rink for the winter games. He did the same for his children – all adults and in attendance this week – when he landed his first job as head coach in Winnipeg.

"We didn't have a lot of rinks at the time. So if you wanted to play hockey, you skated outside," said Bowness. "This is something that my father would absolutely love. "

Five years ago, the most spectators to watch an NHL game was 105,491 at Michigan Stadium when Toronto defeated Detroit in a shootout at the Winter Classic. A crowd of 76,126 people was at Notre Dame Stadium on New Years Day when Boston defeated Chicago 4-2.

NHL officials have said that about 20,000 tickets have been purchased by fans for the visiting Predators, whose jerseys were inspired by the 1960s and 1970s jerseys of the Dixie Flyers, the first minor league hockey team from Nashville.

The Stars will wear green and white jerseys with elements of the 1993-94 Stars, the first season in Dallas, and Dallas Texans USHA 1945-46, the first minor league team in Dallas.

The weekend rain and temperatures near 70 created a puddle at the Cotton Bowl, forcing crews to redo the logos and lines. It has cooled down since then and it could be almost freezing overnight. Conditions at the time of the match are expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the low 1950s – about the average of a January day in North Texas.