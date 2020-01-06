Athol Daily News - Tatum, Walker helps Celtics defeat the falling Hornets 109-92

Loading...

Published: 12/31/2013 9:17:55 PM

Modified: 12/31/2013 9:17:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC – There were no video tributes to Kemba Walker during this visit. The Boston Celtics security guard returned to Charlotte a second time without any fate, and that was fine with him.

“A little less emotional,” he said. “But it was fun.”

And productive.

Walker had 22 points, Jayson Tatum 24 and Gordon Hayward added 21 when Boston defeated the Hornets 109-92 on Tuesday. The Celtics won six out of seven and improved to 23-8.

Walker, the leading Hornets franchise player, has made a second appearance in Charlotte since being swapped to Boston in July last year. After dissolving during a pre-game tribute on his first visit on November 7th, Walker stayed cool this time, adding four rebounds and seven assists.

“It’s just always fun to see a lot of old faces, my old friends, my old teammates, the people who work around the building and take care of this place,” he said. “It was fun.”

Boston coach Brad Stevens believes Walker will cheer on Charlotte fans for the rest of his career.

“I think people will react that way forever – whether here or in Storrs,” said Stevens of Walker, who was a first choice for Charlotte after leading Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA title. “Wherever he goes, he’s a special guy and a terribly good player. And he plays both sides of the ball and he was really good for us.”

Enes Kanter had 13 points, 13 rebounds and a career high of six blocked shots for Boston. The win ended a 3-0 win of the season for the Celtics over the Hornets.

Tatum scored five consecutive hits in the first quarter – including a trio with three points – and the Celtics were able to overcome an early five-point deficit after the first quarter, leading 24:18.

Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter when Boston extended the lead to 14 before halving by 50:43.

Charlotte rose within four points in the late third quarter before the Celtics responded with a 16: 6 lead over 89: 75 with a 9: 55 minute lead. They led the rest of the way by at least 10.

“On the offensive, we’re really struggling to score against them,” said Charlotte coach James Borrego. “Their length, size and switchability put a strain on us in a 48-minute game.”

PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The hornets have just lost six.

“We have a game in two nights so we just have to stick to it and try to get a new one,” Washington said. “There are a lot of great teams in this league and we feel like we can be one of them if we just come out and keep the energy we had in the next game tonight.”

TIP-INS

Celts: The day after Jaylen Brown was named East Conference Player of the Week, he suffered from a sinus infection. Stevens said Brown was commonplace. Brown averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 62.2% of the field and 57.9% of 3 pointers in three games last week.

Hornets: Charlotte has had the longest losing streak since losing six times in a row from November 3rd to 17th in the 2017/18 season.

GRAHAM SUPPORT

Walker says he has regular contact with Devonte ’Graham, the hornet guardian of the second year, who leads Charlotte with 19.1 points per game.

“He’s doing a great job showing the whole NBA how good he is as a player and that kind of attention is going to get him,” said Walker.

“I talk to him all the time. I talk to him all the time – not much advice – just keep going. As I said, I’m just really happy for him. I talk to all these people all the time. I watch every game whenever I get the chance, so I can’t say much about it. I just let him go through the process and he just gets better. “

NEXT

Celts: Hosts Atlanta on Friday.

Hornets: Host Cleveland on Thursday.