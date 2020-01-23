Athol Daily News - Tatum scores 23 points before injury, Celtics loses Grizzlies 119-95

Published: 1/22/2020 10:11:38 PM

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game with a groin injury in the third quarter when the Boston Celtics defeated Memphis Grizzlies 119-95 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Theis had 14 points, Enes Kanter ended with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston for the second time in a row. Memphis has lost twice in a row since completing a seven-game winning streak this season.

Jonas Valanciunas led the grizzlies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill added 13 points each.

Tatum limped into the locker room with a load on the right groin, in the third with 4:43. He returned to the bench with his right leg wrapped around the beginning of the fourth quarter, but was still in pain and did not return.

But Boston didn’t need him to increase his lead from 12 to 87:54. He started with a 22: 3 run and was crowned by Gordon Hayward with a 3-pointer. Kemba Walker, Hayward and Marcus Smart scored 18 of the first 20 points in Boston. Boston was 6 out of 7 from the 3-point line. It was the worst third quarter of the season for Memphis, which was 22 points ahead.

Celtics’ lead increased to 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Boston missed 13 of his first 17 field goal attempts, including 1 out of 8 from the 3-point line. Walker, Hayward and Smart scored just six points in the first half, leaving only 1 out of 16.

It helped Memphis, which had the highest score last month (118.7 per game since December 9), to take the 42-35 lead in the second quarter.

But Boston got up and used a 23-0 run to gain a 58-42 advantage. The grizzlies went 6:51 goalless until Valanciunas scored just 1.3 seconds before half-time.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F Bruno Caboclo missed his third game in a row with left knee pain.

Celts: F Jaylen Brown sat down with a sprained right ankle. … Tatum scored double-digit in 33 games in a row.

INJURY UPDATE

Celtic’s great man Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) was able to drive some easy races on Tuesday. Celtics trainer Brad Stevens said he would have another hip scan done and see a specialist on February 4th.

Meeting with the doctors gives the team a better idea of ​​when Williams may be able to return. But it won’t be ready before the All-Star break, said Stevens. He hasn’t played since December 6th.

NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Detroit on Friday.

Celts: In Orlando on Friday.