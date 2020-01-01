Athol Daily News – Tatum and Walker help Celtics beat collapsed Hornets 109-92

Loading...

Posted: 12/31/2019 9:17:55 p.m.

Modified: 31/12/2019 21:17:37

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There were no video tributes to Kemba Walker during this visit. The Boston Celtics goalkeeper returned to Charlotte for the second time without the same buzz, and it suited him.

"A little less emotional," he said. "But it was fun."

And productive.

Walker had 22 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 and Gordon Hayward added 21 while Boston defeated the Hornets 109-92 on Tuesday. The Celtics won six of the seven and went to 23-8.

Hornets franchise leader in scoring makes his second Charlotte appearance since he was sent to Boston as part of a signing and trade deal last July . After tearing apart in a pre-game tribute on his first visit on November 7, Walker stayed cool this time, adding four rebounds and seven assists.

"It is always fun to see my old friends, my old teammates, the people who work around the building who take care of this place, just a lot of old faces," he said. "It was fun."

Boston coach Brad Stevens believes Walker will be cheering for Charlotte fans for the rest of his career.

"I think people will react like this forever – be it here or Storrs," said Stevens of Walker, who was a first-round pick for Charlotte after leading Connecticut in the 2011 NCAA title "Wherever he goes, he's a special guy and he's a very good player. And he's playing on both sides of the ball and he's been really good for us. "

Enes Kanter had 13 points, 13 rebounds and a career record of six blocked shots for Boston. The victory completed a 3-0 season sweep for the Celtics on the Hornets.

Tatum had five consecutive shots in the first quarter – including a trio of 3 pointers – and the Celtics overcame a five point deficit early to lead 24-18 after the first quarter.

Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston increased the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 advantage at halftime.

Charlotte jumped four points at the end of the third quarter before the Celtics responded with a 16-6 push to carry 89-75 at 9:55 a.m. They led at least 10 the rest of the way.

"Offensively, we really struggled to score against them," said Charlotte coach James Borrego. "Their length, size, switching ability is difficult for us during a 48-minute match."

PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight games.

"We have a game in two nights, so we have to stick with it and try to get another one," said Washington. "There are a lot of great teams in this league and we think we can be one of them so just go out and keep the same energy we had tonight in the next game."

TIP-INS

Celtics: One day after being named player of the week for the Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown sat down with a sinus infection. Stevens said Brown is day-to-day. Brown averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 62.2% on the field and 57.9% on 3 points in three games last week.

hornets: Charlotte is on her longest losing streak since losing six straight games from November 3 to 17 in the 2017-18 season.

GRAHAM SUPPORT

Walker says he is in regular contact with second-year goaltender Graham Devonte's Graham, who leads Charlotte with 19.1 points per game.

"He does a great job and it shows the whole NBA how good he is, and that kind of attention will come," said Walker.

"I talk to her all the time. I talk to her all the time – not a lot of advice – just keep going. Like I said, I'm just super happy for him. I talk to all these guys all the time. I watch every game whenever I get the chance, so I can't say much. I just let it go through the process and it will only get better. "

NEXT

Celtics: Welcome Atlanta Friday.

hornets: Welcome Cleveland Thursday.