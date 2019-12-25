Athol Daily News – Tatum and Brown help Celtics reroute 114-93 pistons

Loading...

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in the first three quarters, then rested while the Boston Celtics closed the Detroit Pistons for a 114-93 victory on Friday night.

Rookie Grant Williams added an 18-point career high and Enes Kanter knocked out 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished with a 51-36 advantage on the boards.

Kemba Walker had a tough night of shooting, going 0 to 6, but he finished with 11 assists and a pair of free throws. The Celtics made multiple shots without the starter, finishing 45 for 86 off the ground while playing without Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) and Marcus Smart (left eye infection).

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Thon Maker added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Derrick Rose finished with 14 points.

The Pistons were missing Blake Griffin (left knee pain), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee pain) and Christian Wood (bruise on the left knee).

Detroit stayed relatively close during the first half, but couldn't overcome achieving 25 turnovers and Boston dominance inside while the Celtics dominated the Pistons in paint 58-34 .

The Pistons reduced their lead from 14 points to six at the end of the second quarter, but Boston quickly regained control.

Brown hit three consecutive pointers, then another beyond the arc while drawing a foul with 1.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Brown threw the free kick to help the Celtics lead 60-48 at halftime.

Boston maintained the pace in the third quarter, edging Detroit 31-21 while taking advantage of seven more turnovers from the Pistons.

Brown hit a 3 point to push Boston's lead to 76-63, then drove for a float in the lane with 5:42 left in the third.

Boston had a 91-69 lead in the last period, and the reserves prevailed until the end. Walker, who was 0 for 5 in the first three periods, missed one more shot before joining the rest of the starters on the bench.

TACKO NIGHT

As Boston continued to expand their lead in the third quarter, some Celtics fans started singing "We want Tacko!" – hoping that rookie center Tacko Fall would get playing time late in an eruption.

They got their wish with 4:31 to go in the fourth quarter. Fans roared when Fall got up from the bench and pulled out of his warm-ups, and only started the second game of his career. He quickly committed a foul – even though the fans were certain it was a clean block.

Fall ended with five points and two rebounds.

TIP-INS

pistons: Griffin was absent for the second time in three games. Detroit nearly tied its season record of 29 October 28 turnovers against Indiana.

Celtics: Kanter did not slow down more than 13 rebounds in his first season with Boston. Williams' previous record was 10 points against the Knicks on November 1. Coach Brad Stevens said Hayward's left foot MRI had come back net. Hayward missed his second straight game and was replaced in the starting line-up by Semi Ojele.

NEXT

pistons: Welcome the Chicago Bulls on Saturday evening.

Celtics: Welcome the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening.