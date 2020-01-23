Athol Daily News - Swift River Valley program on Thursday in Petersham

Published: 1/21/2020 9:41:51 PM

PETERSHAM – The eastern branch of the Swift River in Petersham, the main inlet to the huge Quabbin Reservoir, will be the focus of the program “The Biography of Place: Understanding the Swift River Valley of Petersham”, which will take place on Thursday, January 23. 4 p.m. in the Petersham Country Store.

The program is led by local country historian Larry Buell, who collects material to write a definitive book on the Swift River’s East Branch from its Phillipston source to Pottapaug Pond in the Nichewaug region of the vast Quabbin Reservoir. It will provide an overview of the river valley and invite those present to share stories and information from those who know and care for the great Swift River Valley.

The small towns in the larger Quabbin bioregion have historic waterways and landscapes that have shaped their communities over the years. Knowing these areas can serve as an important foundation for the current culture of all communities.

Invited assignments include: Robert Clark, ecologist; Tom Conuel, local author; Candace Anderson, a former resident of the valley; Lucy Allen, a Barre historian; and other. The program will include timelines, maps and pictures of the region.

For Buell, local historian and organizer of the program, “the program will add different perspectives to people’s history.”

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Buell at larrybuellearthlands.org or (978) 724-0412.