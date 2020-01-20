Athol Daily News - Suns beat Smart's 11.3 second record and beat Celtics 123-119

BOSTON – Devin Booker safe in TD Garden loves the game.

Its almost three times the performance was just enough for the Phoenix Suns to surpass the performance of the Boston guard Marcus Smart.

Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Suns defied a franchise record of 11 3-pointers from Smart and defeated the Celtics 123-119 on Saturday.

“You know, book is – book book” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “It’s something I don’t take for granted having a man who gets buckets like that.”

Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added the best career points to the Suns, who have won four of their last five games.

Smart shot 11 for 22 out of 3 points and ended the career with the best 37 points. According to Stats, his performance was the first time in NBA history that a player scored 11 or more 3 points in a loss.

“He obviously shot confidently, scoring some big goals late in the game and in the (first) half,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens. “He is a tough guy and he has a lot of good looks and took advantage of it.”

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 for Boston, who lost three straight and six out of eight.

Three years ago, Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics at TD Garden. He ended an assist shyly from his first triple-double career.

The Celtics were missing two of their top three goal scorers – Kemba Walker (team best 22.1 per game) with left knee pain and Jaylen Brown (20.0), who paused with a sprained right thumb for the second game in a row.

But intelligent kept them in it.

“It means nothing at the moment,” said Smart. “I would do anything that was in for a win, especially the way the team played.”

Boston cut their deficit to 90-85 early in the fourth day of play, but Dario Saric and Bridges replied 3s in a row. The Celtics had made it one minute behind Daniel Theis’ breakaway dunk at 114-111, but Bridges hit a lane in the lane with 37 seconds of play.

Booker’s two free throws sealed it with 4.8 seconds remaining.

“I think there have been times when we could have put them away, but an experienced team that has been in this situation before will never give up,” Booker said.

The Suns led 60-51 at halftime and responded – mostly behind Booker and Ayton – to every wave of Boston. The leader never went below seven in the quarter, Booker scored nine points and Ayton eight.

The loss of two key players showed to the Celtics in the first quarter when the Suns took the 26-10 lead before the Boston Bank triggered a 15-0 run.

TIP-INS

To sunbathe: Ayton took an unwanted elbow from Smart Mouth in the first quarter. After a short pause to be checked, the 7-foot-1 center remained in play. … Also Booker had hit the ground hard after a collision with Smart in the second, but stayed there after he got up slowly and Ricky Rubio shot a shot in the face in the fourth.

Celts: Tatum was kicked out early after missing his first three shots. … Grant Williams went forward and Hayward went forward. Stevens joked before the game that he didn’t know who started and said, “I think I told six people about it and you can only have five.”

try everything

Stevens even used a different kind of defense – a box-and-one at Booker – but that didn’t work.

“We played a bit of a zone and wanted to take our chances with other guys,” he said. “I think in our second year (in Boston) we played a triangle two against (Kyrie) Irving and (LeBron) James in the playoffs. That was probably the last time, but he killed us. ”

EXTRA CHEERLEADERS

Walker, dressed in jeans with a white hooded sweater and beige sports coat, offered every conceivable support and chatted with the team on the bench during a break as the coaches pushed aside after Boston fell behind at the start of the game.

He was off the bench, clapping countless times and patting teammates when she came out. Brown sometimes joined him and offered encouragement.

ACROBATIC

Booker was fouled on one of his baskets on his right, and while he was in the air, he moved and threw a shot over his shoulder over his body.

NEXT

To sunbathe: Moderator of the Spurs on Monday evening.

Celts: Host the Lakers on Monday night.