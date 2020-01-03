Athol Daily News – Struggle at school: hard work in training pays off for Mahar

Loading...

ORANGE – Strength, experience and depth allowed the Mahar Regional School wrestling team to win 78-6 over its rival rival Athol High School in Suburban League North Thursday evening .

The large number of talented wrestlers on their roster produces volatile workouts for undefeated senators. Work in the training room translates into the regular season mat for Mahar (7-0, 1-0).

"We are finally coming to a place where we don't put any new wrestlers in any place," said coach John Speek. “Having these kind of successful wrestlers in our lineup makes our hall really difficult. The standard of our room is really high. "

Thursday's game opened the league calendar for both teams.

"Whatever our successes, we want to continue to be hungry," said Speek. "We have to keep looking to the future. There is a lot of struggle left this season. "

Mahar's Issa Gilmore opened the game with a 106-pound pin from Josh Stevens of Athol in 35 seconds. The victory kept Gilmore undefeated for the season.

"I listen very well to the coach," said Gilmore. "I am careful. Last year, my brother and sister struggled too. "

Issa Gilmore has the advantage of training at home with her brother Henry Gilmore and sister Carolyn Gilmore, both of whom are veteran veterans of Mahar.

"I've been watching them for a while," said Issa Gilmore. "They taught me at home."

Henry Gilmore did not lose a game for the Senators either, and he was perfect with a 152-pound Caleb Cox pin in the third period (5:32).

"I was a little nervous about this," said Henry Gilmore. "He beat me last year. This match was a different situation. It was something I was proud of. We work hard and advance practices. Each new child improves every day on the mat. "

The Red Raiders (1-4, 0-1) had depth problems in the game, losing six different weight classes. The team suffered a flu shot as well as injuries.

"It went as we expected," said Athol coach Brandon Jeffrey. "Some if it is our fault. I told the kids that we're just trying to get ready for the end of the season. We have to get back on track and get healthy. I think Mahar would be difficult even if we were in good health. "

John Hicks won the Red Raiders' only victory at 220 pounds.

"Mahar has a lot of children," said Hick. "They are all solid children in every place."

Hicks did a quick job of Leighton Soucie with a pin 39 seconds into his game. Hicks gained weight for Thursday's game.

"I tried to master it," said Hicks. "I wrestle in 195 and 182 and it's a lot of heavyweight classes in the upper body. At 220, you can be more aggressive and get away with it. "

Jeff Kidwell won a Senators fall win (3:24) for the Senators against Sawyer Lefsyk at 120 pounds. Kidwell was leading 8-1 on the scoreboard when he got the pin in the second period.

Mahar's Luke Chiodo and Athol's Riley Reed had a solid battle at 138 pounds.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first period, Reed scored a reversal on Chiodo which almost ended with a pin, but the shoulders were not fully lowered when the period ended .

Chiodo recovered to take victory in the fall (5:42). At the time of pinning, Chiodo had a narrow 11-10 lead on the scoreboard.

Todd Chiasson continued his strong start to the season for Mahar with a fall win (23 seconds) over Douglas Monte from Athol at 160 pounds.

Anthony Nye (182) and Gracin Bisceglia (195) also scored quick wins in the fall for the Senators. Nye pinned Riley Young (36 seconds) while Bisceglia took over Cain Young (39 seconds).

Carmichael Thompson (113), Domanic Caccoilfi (126), Greg Lehmann (132), Daniel Kidwell (145), Peter Tattan (170) and Brooke Mitchell (285) all forfeited the Senators.

