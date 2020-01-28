Athol Daily News - Stewart returns and beats UConn 79-64 in women's basketball

Published: 1/27/2020 9:41:45 PM

HARTFORD – Breanna Stewart returned to the field nine months after her right Achilles tendon broke and the U.S. women’s team beat number 4 UConn 79-64 in an exhibition game on Monday night.

The teams honored NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday, and the huskies hung a jersey for Gianna on their bench in the XL Center.

The two had made friends with coach Geno Auriemma and many former UConn players, including Stewart, who said Bryant was one of the first to contact her when she was injured in Europe in April.

Stewart, who scored three points in 17 minutes, honored the couple along with other accident victims by writing their names on their shoes.

UConn had flowers on his bench in front of a # 2 jersey for Gianna, which Kobe had said was “hellbent” when she went to school. The coaching staffs wore gold and purple ribbons.

The teams huddled halfway before the tip to enjoy a 24-second moment of silence. After the tip, the US took an 8-second injury to the back area and then the huskies let the 24-second shot clock run. These were Kobe Bryant’s numbers in the pros.

Then the game returned to normal when Stewart hit her first shot – a 3-pointer from the wing. It was their only basket of the game. The United States, who lost an exhibition game against Oregon on November 9, scored the first seven points and led 22:11 after one.

UConn recovered in the second quarter and the game ended in half with 31 draws. The Huskies led 51: 47 before the US team scored the last five points of the third quarter.

The Huskies led 56:54 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, before Kelsey Plum scored eight points in a row in a 10-0 run for the United States to give the Americans a cushion – the first since the first quarter.

Stewart was one of five former huskies in the United States. Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Katie Lou Samuelson and Diana Taurasi joined her. The Phoenix Mercury star did not play because of back pain.

The five received a loud ovation from the fans when they were introduced before the game.

HONORING SIZE: The Huskies celebrated the teams in 2009 and 2010 that won national championships. The two teams were a 78-0 combination, led by Maya Moore, who will suspend their second consecutive WNBA season to advance criminal justice reform.

TIP-INS: A’ja Wilson missed the game because she had her wisdom teeth out. … This was the third time that Huskies played an exhibition game against the US national team. The huskies also lost in 2000 and 2007.

NEXT: USA: plays the last exhibition game in Louisville on Sunday before participating in the Olympic qualifier in Serbia. By winning the 2018 FIBA ​​World Championship, the Americans have already secured a berth in Tokyo.

UConn: hosts Cincinnati on Thursday.