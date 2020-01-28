Athol Daily News - Steady Nadal beats animated Kyrgios 4-0 at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal left the murmuring and cleaning, serving under the arms and tweening to his younger, more conspicuous opponent Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal was certainly satisfied to collect the victory in the last rate of their rivalry.

The Nadal in 1st place kept his thoughts to himself and limited himself in the entertaining 6: 3, 3: 6, 7: 6 (6), 7: 6 (4) home win to the more traditional variant of crowd favorite Kyrgios on Monday, around the quarter-finals of the Reaching the Australian Open and approaching a record-breaking 20th Grand Slam title.

These two guys don’t like each other. But Nadal had nothing but nice things to say after improving his head-to-head record against Kyrgios to 5-3.

“If he wants to play, if he focuses on what he is doing, I think he is a very important player in our sport,” said Nadal, “because he has great talent and is one of those players who is very, can be very. ” interesting for the crowd. “

While Kyrgios had grown up with some of his usual tricks and antics, he never wavered in his effort, which people often accused him of.

“Today,” said Nadal, “he played very seriously and tried his best all the time.”

For Kyrgios, who said, “I am shocked to have lost tonight. These are the games I would most like to win.”

The increased stakes and tension had an effect on both men: Kyrgios, who acted as the central tie-breaker in the third set, ended the game with five mistakes. That offered a setpoint packaged as a gift. But Nadal didn’t take advantage because he made a double mistake again.

Two points later, the 23rd seeded Kyrgios put a forehand into the net, and the set belonged to Nadal. Not long after, Kyrgios made another double mistake and fell in love.

That gave Nadal a 2-1 lead in fourth place.

“Against Nick,” Nadal would say later, “you never have control.”

Of course, Nadal hesitated when he was served a double fault in the 5-4 win to score two breakpoints, of which Kyrgios celebrated the second with a forehand and celebrated with his head and screaming back. Spectators rose and roared and waved their Australian flags in support of the 24-year-old from Canberra.

“A creepy game,” Nadal called it, admitting that he was nervously disabled.

But he regrouped and took the final tie, which ended with Kyrgios putting a forehand into the net.

Sure, the cool, airy conditions played to Nadal’s advantage and clouded Kyrgios’ power-based style. But there was also the following: Nadal ended up with more than twice the number of winners than with casual mistakes (64-27).

“I would have to win a point three times to win a point,” said Kyrgios.

Kyrgios delivered 25 aces and some memorable moments – including leaving the field and warming up for the match in a Los Angeles Lakers # 8 jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion and 18-time all-star who in Los Angeles A helicopter crash died on Sunday at the age of 41.

Kyrgios switched to a No. 24 Bryant kit for his post-game press conference and described himself as emotional on the news.

Before the game on Monday, a video homage to Bryant was played on the Rod Laver Arena scoreboards.

On Wednesday, the 41st Grand Slam quarter-final of 33-year-old Nadal will face Dominic Thiem (5th place) in a rematch of the last two French Open finals, both won by Nadal.

The quarter-finals of the other men in the top half of the bracket is Alexander Zverev No. 7 against Stan Wawrinka No. 15.

Nadal vs. Kyrgios was fascinating to look at, partly because of the quality of the game and partly because of the subplot of their negative feelings towards each other.

“When I criticized him in the past,” said Nadal, “I thought he did a few things that are not right and are not the right image for our sport and for the children.”

They exchanged verbal barbs through the media last year after Kyrgios defeated Nadal at a tournament in Mexico (which is why a spectator in the stadium kept shouting “Acapulco!” On Monday). When they met again at Wimbledon in July – coincidentally with exactly the same result as on Monday – Kyrgios snapped a shot straight into Nadal’s midsection and then refused to apologize.

Kyrgios came to this victory after an almost 4½-hour five-set win that lost energy and emotion, and it seemed to hurt him in the beginning.

Meanwhile, Nadal looked like he had just returned from vacation – a little fishing, a little golf, a little beach time – and as fresh as possible. His spin-filled forehand was at its best: Nadal collected eight forehand winners before Kyrgios produced one.

The whole tenor changed in the second movement, which was preceded by a little confusion for Nadal. He left two thugs in his next seat while he went into the bathroom after the opening sentence and told a ballkid he wanted a string. When Nadal came back, he noticed that the wrong one had been removed.

However, the show has to go on and Nadal scored three breakpoints in the first game of the second set. Kyrgios put out the first one at 132 mph. The second disappeared in the midst of his typical insolence: Kyrgios chased back a shot and shot the ball through his legs to extend a point that ended when he struck a forehand that forced a mistake. He looked after the third in a more traditional way.

In the 63rd minute Kyrgios took the opportunity for a first break and went 3-1 in front, with Nadal pulling the ball past with a shot from the pumpkin forehand. The ball landed on the back of the baseline and Kyrgios marked the occasion with a jump and fist in the air.

Soon enough it was a set each, and Kyrgios strutted to the sidelines with a towel on his teeth.

To be honest, Kyrgios was supposed to be “Mic’d Up” every time he played, and his chatter was strong, whether he was Nadal with “Too good!” Congratulated or admonished his entourage to say “something!” Or to criticize sarcastically by saying “Well done!” After a bad backhand or a punch in the head.

He was later warned of a racket destruction by belching after firing a shot with the third set’s tiebreaker. The way the fourth sentence ended probably upset Kyrgios too, but he quickly packed his things and left.

Kyrgios compared this loss to his last one with Nadal and said, “This time I felt a lot closer.”