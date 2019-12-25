Athol Daily News – State Votes To Ban Coyote Killing Contests

Loading...

The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife voted on Wednesday to ban controversial coyote slaughter competitions, such as the one held annually in Granby.

MassWildlife began to reassess its position on coyote slaughter competitions during the summer after animal rights activists, including members of the MSPCA-Angell, criticized the competitions, which offer prizes to hunters who kill the largest number of coyotes.

Contest supporters have argued that contests control coyote populations and prevent attacks on humans and pets, but critics say the contests are cruel and ineffective in controlling coyote populations.

Recently approved regulations prohibit hunting contests for certain predators and fur-bearing animals, including coyotes, and "free litter" of all wildlife, in addition to modifying crop reporting requirements.

During the vote, the department said the contests "specifically encouraged them to go out and kill as many (coyotes) as possible," said Dave Wattles, black bear and fur animal biologist for MassWildlife, " and that questions the question of whether these animals are taken for legitimate purposes to be used, or simply to win a contest. "

The Fairview Sportsman’s Club of Granby organized one of these competitions, of which MassWildlife also took note in Pittsfield and Hyannis.

Coyote populations are at saturation level in Massachusetts due to an abundance of resources, said Wattles, including human-sourced food from trash, compost heaps, mangers 39; birds and pet food. Contests are not effective in influencing this coyote population, said Wattles – at least 70% of coyotes should be removed in order to have an impact on the population of the state, and even at this threshold , their numbers would rebound quickly. Hunting in Massachusetts kills less than 5% of the coyote population.

In addition to coyotes, the regulations also prohibit contests for bobcats, red and gray foxes, raccoons, possums, weasels, minks, skunks, river otters, muskrats, beavers and fishermen.

MassWildlife came to the decision after a public comment period that included four listening sessions in Shelburne Falls, Barnstable, Westford and Bourne, in addition to inviting residents to write or call the ministry to voice their concerns. opinions. Sports groups were the main opponents of the new regulations, according to Wattles.

The regulation does not diminish the possibilities of hunting, trapping or other sporting activities, said Wattles, and MassWildlife does not oppose these actions when carried out within the framework of the regulation .

"We always thought that the animals captured during our season were used," said Wattles, "but we just codify them and demand that the animals that were caught be used."

The penalties for violating these new regulations would be the same as the penalties for any other hunting offense, said Wattles, who typically range from $ 50 to $ 100 in fines.

The regulations must go through administrative approval procedures before coming into force, and will likely be in place "well before the fall 2020 hunting season," according to MassWildlife.

