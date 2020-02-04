Athol Daily News – State suspends HIP from 23 February to 15 May

The state temporarily suspends its Health Incentives program again, allowing SNAP recipients and some local farmers in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region to face an even harder winter without the ability to stretch their food dollars or sell their products.

The seasonal suspension of the benefits that an automatic discount offers when shoppers use SNAP, previously called food stamps, so that they can buy products from participating local farms, start at the end of Sunday, February 23 and resume Friday, May 15 Since the program started in 2017 , there has been a suspension every year.

The State Department of Transitional Assistance, which runs the program, announced the suspension last week.

The HIP program allows SNAP recipients to earn benefits on participating companies, but due to the suspension, until February 23; From February 24 to May 14, the HIP program is inactive and SNAP recipients cannot earn those benefits, although the SNAP benefits are not interrupted.

HIP benefits earned before the suspension can be spent until the end of February.

“Since its inception in 2017, HIP has helped 71,000 families purchase $ 14.1 million in local products,” said Philip Korman, CISA’s executive director. “It has brought enormous benefits for local farmers, families that depend on SNAP and our local economy. The suspension means an interruption of benefits for hungry people and a loss of a reliable market for farmers. That is why CISA is part of a broad coalition of partner organizations and supporters who argue for year-round funding to be included in the state budget. ”

According to CISA, when HIP is active, shoppers use SNAP to buy fruit and vegetables from a participating farm and receive an immediate discount that is applied directly to their SNAP account. These funds are immediately available for every future SNAP purchase. All SNAP receivers in Massachusetts are automatically enrolled in the HIP program and both programs are managed via the same EBT card. For households of one to two people, the HIP discount is $ 40 per month; for families of three to five people this is $ 60 a month; and for more than six people it’s $ 80 a month.

CISA communications manager Claire Morenon said lawyers are looking for the state to add more money to its HIP budget because it has been unable to finance a whole year because it is so popular.

Morenon said it would be much better if all participants, including farmers, had no interruptions.

“There is just always this level of uncertainty,” she said.

Winton Pitcoff, director of Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, who promotes, monitors and facilitates the implementation of the Massachusetts Local Food Action Plan, said the program is becoming increasingly successful every year.

“It’s transforming families’ access to healthy food,” he said. “And there is much more sale for local farmers.”

Pitcoff said that HIP supports local businesses, as well as residents of the province. He said it grew faster than expected, and although the state has been supportive, the budget has not been raised enough to allow it to continue throughout the year.

“It’s annoying for people who eat well and for farmers who get what they expect from the sale,” Pitcoff said. “Participants will only be notified about suspensions for a few weeks, so it’s hard to plan.”

Pitcoff said that the way people earn HIP benefits is that if they spend $ 5 on tomatoes, they receive $ 5 to spend on something else, such as cereals.

“Their food dollars are doubled to a certain amount every month,” he said. “That’s huge for them.”

He said that people still have time to earn HIP credits, so they have to do this and spend them before the end of the month.

According to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, HIP increases access to fresh, local products and helps it stretch SNAP dollars without additional paperwork. It also rewards SNAP receivers for buying local produce at designated locations, so it’s a win-win for farmers and families. This allows SNAP receivers to grow their own fruit and vegetables, if they wish, by purchasing food-producing plants and seeds.

With regard to state economies and local economies, HIP has provided local farms that are HIP vendors with more than $ 9 million in state-wide revenue, which collects the state income tax amount. It has also improved access to nutritious food for SNAP recipients, which has reduced healthcare costs for state-run health programs, and has expanded the customer base for many small local farms that are struggling to increase their income.

According to statistics on the DTA website, approximately 32 percent of Franklin County households receive HIP benefits. The agency does not offer the number of people affected by the suspension.

However, there are places to earn HIP benefits before the February 23 suspension, Korman said. Not all farms accept HIP, but those who do can accept HIP at farmers’ markets, farm stands and through CSAs.

See the HIP Pioneer Valley page on Facebook for more information about participating HIP farms, including links to their pages and opening times.

Meanwhile, HIP, processed by individual suppliers, was honored on Saturday at Greenfield Winter Farmers Market.

HIP is also honored at the following farm stands in Franklin County: Atlas Farm on Greenfield Road (Routes 5 and 10) in South Deerfield; Clarkdale Fruit Farms on Upper Road in Deerfield; Hager’s Farm Market on Route 2 (Mohawk Trail) in Shelburne; Sweet Morning Farm on Greenfield Road in Leyden; and Upinngil Farm on Main Road in Gill.

Winter CSAs also accept HIP until the suspension: Just Roots, pick up or delivery to multiple locations in Greenfield (413-325-8969); Natural Roots, pickup in Conway (413-369-4269); Quabbin Harvest, pickup in Orange (978-544-6784); Red Fire Farm, pick up in Montague (413-467-7645).

