Athol Daily News - State Secretary for Veterans visits Quabbin Valley Healthcare

ATHOL – Francisco Urena, Secretary of State for Veterinary Services, visited Quabbin Valley Healthcare on Thursday. He thanked the long-term care facility for the care it provides to the veterans among its residents, and praised the veteran welfare organization that was established in the Quabbin Valley almost 30 years ago. This visit was arranged by MP Susannah Whipps (I-Athol).

“I would like to thank the management of Quabbin Valley Healthcare for not only making this visit easier, but also having the opportunity to meet here once a month,” Urena said. “I understand that you all do this, except for the summer months. It is important that they provide this space. More importantly, they provide opportunities for conversation and companionship not only for veterans, but also for families of veterans. A very important part of our population who served, who had a common experience – regardless of age, connection or time frame.

“We have 350,000 veterans and their families across Massachusetts. Some of these families are Gold Star families who, as you know, have lost a loved one to our country. We have a unique, diverse and important network that is that of our Veterans’ Services officers. They offer the security programs that come from these offices in a unique way. A veteran acts as a Veterans’ Services Officer in each city and town.

Urena noted that more women are employed as veterinary officers across the Commonwealth.

“It is a great, very careful network and a resource,” continued the secretary, “not only for the safety network programs, but also a resource that you may find a door to knock on. We are so excited that we have the opportunity every day to serve in a manner that our neighboring countries often envy. Throughout the year you may be wondering how we can do more or what else can be done for our veteran population. This conversation begins often on site with our veteran’s service representative. ”

Veteran Peter Newman of Royalston, senior vice commander of the American Legion E.H. Phillips Post 102 in Athol, which is also responsible for hiring staff, asked Urena for advice on identifying potential new members.

“Our biggest problem with the Data Protection Act right now,” said Newman, “is that members who have since been released are given their names, phone numbers, or other information so that we can contact them personally.” Because of the privacy law, Sarah Custer (Athol Veterans’ Services Director) said she couldn’t help me in any way. There are very few ways to contact them unless they contact us. ‘

Urena suggests sending aid packages or thank you letters to the troops currently on duty.

“Perhaps you will find local families who want to share this information and then report it,” he said.

Urena also encouraged veterans to share their experiences with others, be it through audio, talking to family members, talking to local public television, or simply talking to other veterans.

“Someone may not know what it means to be a veteran these days when we have the least number of veterans our country has ever had,” he said. “The huge gap between those who served in the military and those who did not. It is important that you tell your stories regardless of whether you are a member of the greatest generation (World War II) or whether you are after Have traveled to Vietnam – perhaps the most honorable generation, but the least honored. ”

Urena, born in the Dominican Republic, served in the U.S. Marines from 1998 to 2006. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, he was stationed as a security guard at the US embassies in Syria and Kyrgyzstan. As a purple heart recipient, Urena was wounded when she served as a tank commander in Iraq’s Al-Anbar governorate during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Since his release from the military, he was director of veterinary services in Lawrence and then for the city of Boston. He was appointed as Secretary of State for Veterinary Services by the newly inaugurated Governor Charlie Baker in January 2015.