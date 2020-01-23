Athol Daily News - State Grants Grants to Athol Fire Dept.

Published: 1/22/2020 10:01:58 PM

ATHOL – Athol’s fire department has received grants from the State Fire Department to fund safety programs for children and the elderly.

Grants are: $ 3,965 to educate students about fire fighting or S.A.F.E. Program; and $ 2,348 for the Senior SAFE program.

“Our firefighters like to work closely with our school teachers to help young people learn what they can do to prevent fires, survive the fires that occur, and how to properly respond to fires and other emergencies,” said Athol Fire chief Joseph Guarnera prepares statement.

The safe. The program has been expanded to provide local communities with funding to support training for older firefighters.

“The Senior SAFE program will help us work with the seniors in our community who are most at risk of fire,” said Chief Guarnera. “Seniors are the age group most at risk of dying from a fire. This program trains seniors on the subject of fire protection, general safety at home and better preparation in the event of a fire. ”

The safe. The program provides $ 1.2 million to local fire departments through the state’s public security executive office. The Senior SAFE program provides grants of $ 600,000 in fees paid by tobacco companies to the Fire Standard Compliant Cigarette Program to ensure that their products meet the fire safety requirements for sale in Massachusetts. The programs are administered by the State Department of Fire Services.

The key to both programs are specially trained fire department teachers who work with class teachers and senior citizens to teach age-appropriate lessons on fire and life safety. The most important behaviors in the area of ​​fire and life protection in the school-based program meet the requirements of the framework conditions for health curricula of the Ministry of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as the state fire department.

“This is the 25th year of S.A.F.E. Program in Massachusetts and we are really achieving our goal of raising a fireproof generation of children, ”said State Fire Department Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a prepared statement.

The average number of children who die in fires in Massachusetts each year has decreased 76% since the program started, compared to a similar period before the program started.

“Since consistent comprehensive fire education is the only thing we do for children that we don’t do for any other age group, it is fair to say that we are demonstrating fire education,” said Ostroskey. “We hope the Senior SAFE program will achieve the same success in reducing deaths and injuries in older adults.”