Athol Daily News – Stage on Main shows the inlay furniture of the deceased Orange resident

ORANGE – It all started with an old sailor’s chest.

Resident and artist of Orange Ralph L. Henley (1915-2002) was always creative, went to Boston as a young man and painted many scenes of the city of Orange.

But on the other hand, he also practiced a certain art form that became very famous to his family: marquetry, the craft of using pieces of wood with different colors to make an inlaid decor or images on items such as furniture.

“A peek into the drawers of Ralph L. Henley’s marquetry furniture” is an exhibition of Ralph L. Henley’s marquetry furniture that is currently on Stage on Main, 17 South Main St.. Until Saturday, visitors get the chance to view the beautiful marquetry furniture of the deceased resident pieces, with inlaid designs, ships, birds and other animals decorated the furniture.

“There are two themes: nature and sea life,” said Cindy Henley, the daughter of Ralph L. Henley, who was at Stage on Main during most open hours of the exhibition to answer questions about her father’s work .

“He started doing it when he redecorated his grandfather’s sea chest,” Cindy Henley said. “(He found) there was a picture in there.”

Ralph L. Henley had several relatives, grandfathers and great uncles, who were sea captains. His grandfather, whose ship was scrapped, gave Ralph L. Henley his sea chest for repair, and his interest in marquetry began.

“He would make a lot of things,” said Cindy Henley, showing her father’s many drawers and cupboards currently on display. “He would also make many other things for his family. He would make cradles. He once made – and this is a kind of joke – a laundry container for my mother.”

A favorite piece, Cindy Henley said, is a cupboard with an inlay image of an Eskimo ice fish on a mermaid below.

There is also a series of drawers, each with an image of the USS constitution on the bottom. The series tells a story, Cindy Henley said. In one drawer the USS Constitution is fighting the British Royal Navy HMS Java during the war of 1812. In the next drawer the Java is badly damaged and in the third it is blown up while the crew of the USS Constitution fights the battlefield with British prisoners.

“Now, if I were a sea captain, I wouldn’t want to drag that ship all the way back,” Cindy Henley said, explaining that the Americans could easily blow up the defeated Java because it was still full of ammunition.

Cindy Henley said her father was also creative with woodworking in other ways. She showed a photo of a ‘bedroom’ – two rooms with an open wall in between, with Ralph L. Henley who had built a bed to close the opening and separate the two rooms.

“It was pretty good,” Cindy Henley said laughing. “My mother (Myrtle Henley) had one room, he had one room and the bed was in the middle.”

The inlay hobby of Ralph L. Henley gained some fame in his life. It was once featured in publications such as Yankee Magazine, newspapers and in regional TV shows – a 1983 copy of Americana Magazine, which has a play story about Ralph L. Henley inlay furniture, is available to Stage on Main visitors to read .

But for the most part, Ralph L. Henley’s furniture was for personal use by him and his family.

Cindy Henley even said she didn’t know some pictures, because she and others had kept things like clothing in the drawers. She would get something out of a drawer just to find marquetry with geese or other birds.

Now things are a bit different.

“I still use them,” said Cindy Henley. “But my clothes are in bags. I always find something that I didn’t know was there. ”

According to Cindy Henley, she decided to show her father’s most recent inlay furniture to support Stage on Main, which was opened last year as a location for artists and talent from the North Quabbin region. She has previously shown it at other locations in Franklin County, including the Artisan’s Showroom in Shelburne Falls, the Arts Council of Franklin County and Haley’s Antiques in Athol.

“It’s nice. He would be happy,” Cindy Henley said. “He did it for us to use, and we used them.”

Candi Fetzer, who is involved in organizing various Stage on Main events, was at the exhibition on Saturday and was impressed by the art shown.

“He cuts (the wood) into small pieces and places it exactly in the right place, and it’s great,” Fetzer said, admitting that she was not so familiar with the art of marquetry in the past.

According to Fetzer, the exhibition was reduced “by popular demand”. The exhibition was first shown in Stage on Main during Starry Starry Night, Orange’s New Year’s Eve, and then debuted completely on January 9.

But it is not only the marquetry that can be seen in Stage on Main. Several paintings by Ralph L. Henley can be seen, many of which show scenes from Orange.

There is a painting of Johnson’s Sugar House, of West Main Street on the south and of Wheeler Memorial Library.

The deceased Ralph L. Henley was creative, his daughter said, and took some “artistic freedoms” in some of his works. An example is a painting of the center of Orange, in which one of the buildings is purple – in reality not the case. Henley explained that her father chose the color purple for the building as a tribute to a friend who loved the color.

Some of Ralph L. Henley’s paintings come from private collections and some regularly hang in city buildings, including the library and town hall. More than 40 paintings were shown in an exhibition, “The Henley Show,” during the 200-year celebration of Orange in 2010, Henley said.

“Peek Into The Drawers or Ralph L. Henley’s Marquetry Furniture” will be exhibited in Stage on Main, 17 South Main St., until 15 February. For open hours, visit the Stage on the main Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ stageonmain /.

Reach David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

.