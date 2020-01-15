Athol Daily News - Spring election nomination papers available

Published: 1/14/2020 10:34:07 PM

Modified: 01/14/2020 10:33:18 p.m.

ATHOL nomination papers are now available for the city’s upcoming annual elections, which will take place in the spring.

The places that will be awarded this year include a one-year position as moderator; two three-year seats on the selectboard; two three-year seats on the Athol-Royalston Regional School Committee of Athol; a seat on the same Royalston Committee; two three-year seats in the library trustees; a five-year term and a one-year term for the Housing Office; a three-year term as constable.

This year’s reelection includes moderator Lawrence P. McLaughlin; Members of the selection panel Rebecca J. Bialecki and Holly A. Young; Lee E. Chauvette and Mitchell R. Grosky, members of the Athol-Royalston Regional School Committee of Athol; Nancy D. Melbourne, a member of the Royalston School Committee; Library Trustees John R. Greene and Margaret L. Young; Edward C. Sawin, a member of the Housing Authority; and Constable Randy L. Mitchell.

In order to be able to participate in the election, the candidates for the city offices must collect at least 40 signatures from registered voters. 50 signatures must be collected for seats in the school committee.

The schedule for the elections is as follows: Tuesday, February 18, is the last day that nomination documents are submitted to the Registrar of Voters. Monday, March 2nd, is the last day on which the Registrar of Voters presents nomination documents to the city clerk. Monday, March 2, is the last day the Selectboard submits voting questions. Wednesday March 4th is the last day to retreat. Tuesday March 17th is the last day you register to vote. Monday, March 30, is the last day the warrant is released. Monday, April 6th is the annual city election; Polls open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For more information, visit the city’s website at athol-ma.gov.