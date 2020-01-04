Athol Daily News – Sportsman’s Corner: What to Expect for 2020

Loading...

Posted: 1/3/2020

Modified: 1/3/2020

Happy New Year!

This week marks a new year and wouldn't we all want to know exactly what awaits us at the launch of 2020? This writer is not very present in New Year's resolutions, but there are certainly a number of things that could be good goals for the future. For me, 2019 has not been the best year and a number of issues have distracted my attention and energy. As we move forward in life, it seems to me that there are more of these distractions but for me the future is still there to take.

Firstly, it makes sense to plan and plan as far in advance as possible. This means that we need to identify the hunting and fishing efforts that we would like to be part of our 2020 and determine how to get there. In a previous column, a cautionary warning on the ice was issued and this is still good advice. With that in mind, ice fishing is a great way to go outdoors in winter. It's a good way to challenge yourself and "get up from the couch". There are many local bodies of water that can produce excellent "hard water" fishing.

My personal challenge would be to return to jigging. For me, locating a school of yellow perch or puppies (AKA calico bass) is a challenge and a great pleasure which can lead to a bunch of tasty fillets. Others love the challenge of catching large fish through ice and pike, bass and, in a few select locations, pike can provide a great return on investment.

Some may consider hunting rabbits or predators this winter. The white-tailed rabbit is abundant, but the hares vary little. If you know someone with a good beagle, a day of listening to "hunting dog music" is a lot of fun and could lead to some Hasenpfeffer. This is a traditional German stew made from marinated rabbit or hare, cut into pieces of stew meat and braised with onions and a wine and vinegar marinade. Very good if you manage to bag the basic ingredient.

Others might venture out to hunt predators and try to call a coyote, fox or bobcat within range. This writer invested in calls and other equipment a few years ago, but was completely confused, so to speak. Maybe a few outings this winter could change my luck!

If you prefer indoor outdoor activities, there are at least three shows to come. On January 17, the Fly Fishing Show opens in Marlborough. This event presents everything that a fly fisherman would dream of, including the latest equipment and also many exceptional destinations. On January 24, the New England Fishing and Outdoor Exposition in Boxborough is the perfect place. This will be followed by the Springfield Sportsman’s Show on February 21 at the Big E. The three shows have great websites where you can whet your appetite. All are good remedies for cabin fever.

However, you should really get outside and do something active. Walking in the woods can be its own reward, as the tracks tell you what wildlife has been around. The latest craze for dog owners is looking for fallen wood. You can actually buy a training kit to use to turn a tour dog into a wood collector. Or, you can also use a wood that you may have to kick and step out into the backyard to accomplish the same thing and you and the dog can go out and do some exercise and fresh air!

My goal is to arrive in Alabama this winter and enjoy the southern hospitality and the hunting. Last year, the trip did not take place and I was very disappointed. Typically, we do quail hunting, try duck hunting for wood ducks in the flooded wood and match the spirit with the white tails of the south. It would really be a big change from the Massachusetts winters that seem to get longer every year!

Each year I also plan to take a trip to one of the many excellent hunting operations in the south that typically offer quail hunting, deer hunting or both. Loading dogs into the Silverado for an adventure always seems like a great idea, but I never get to the details in time. Maybe next year!

I hope Santa Claus has been good for everyone, you can all find an excuse to go out this winter. It is only a matter of time before the days get longer and the turkeys start the activities that set us on fire in the spring. Hoping for the best for everyone in 2020!

Mike Roche has written about his wildlife experiences and observations in the North Quabbin area and beyond since 1984. He is an active member of the New England Outdoor Writers Association and sits on the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board, representing the Connecticut Valley District. He can be contacted at [email protected]