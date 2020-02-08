Athol Daily News – Sportsman’s Corner: another great year for miser hunters

Published: 2/7/2020 9:37:46 PM

Changed: 2/2/2020 9:37:33 PM

MassWildlife Deer Project leader Dave Stainbrook recently released his preliminary harvest figures for 2019 per season. It seems that the total will be the second highest in history with nearly 14,000 deer taken during the shotgun, archery, black powder, youth and cross-sire hunting seasons.

The highest harvest was of the archery season with 6,149 deer checked in during that season, which ran from October 21 to November 30 in most of the state and was previously opened on October 7 in zones 10-14 in the easternmost part part of the state. Bow hunters have a number of advantages, including six (or eight) weeks of hunting and a season that occurs at the peak of the whitetail rut and sets them aside when bucks are most active.

The second highest deer shot was the hunting season of two weeks, which was once the only hunting season and lasted six days. How things have changed since the 1960s, when the antlerless licensing system was established, and fewer than 2,000 deer were killed in 1967. With a biologist who had control over the female harvest and split the state into deer management zones where data-driven information could send decisions about how much fake licenses are issued, steady growth led to the expansion of the shotgun and the archery season and the creation and extension of the primitive weapon season.

That primitive weapon season began when a three-day hunt for hobbyists extended to six days, while more began to participate in extending their hunting season, and now it’s two weeks plus. In 2019, hunters loading firearms with muzzle tagged 2,694 deer.

The one-day youth hunt resulted in 89 deer taken by young participants and the special hunt for spinal cord injuries, which took place from October 31 to November 2, resulted in five deer.

The MassWildlife report notes that the deep snow that has covered a large part of the state during the hunting rifle season appears to have caused a decrease in hunter effort and deer harvest during the hunting rifle season, particularly on the opening Monday. However, it appears that deer taken during the archery season and the primitive season have made up for that fall in the short term.

The total harvest is influenced by the density of deer and the number of deer without antlers that MassWildlife allocates in each zone, as well as annual changes in hunter effort, harvest percentages, conversion rates, weather and other factors. In the coming months, the project leader of MassWildlife Deer will thoroughly analyze the analysis of the deer harvest and biological data and assess trends in the deer population in each zone. The results and recommendations for the 2020 season will take place during the annual evaluation of deer management at a meeting of the Fisheries and Nature Council in late spring. A complete harvest overview will be posted on the MassWildlife website shortly after the deer assessment, so return here early in the summer.

This writer transformed the trend by taking a button goat. Filling his Zone 5 antler deer tag on the opening Monday but then only had limited time when that annoying virus that went around took control of me and stayed for five weeks, just this past week allowing me to swallow without a sore throat. Time to get back on the treadmill and get myself back in shape. Gobblers will quickly behave like spring and before you know it, winter will be a reminder as migratory birds return and the life cycle in the natural world begins again.

Apologies for ruining my email written in the column written about the Mahar Fish’N Game Club Game Supper. It was brought to my attention by Jerry Murchie who checked in from Florida and recalled his high school memories of the first president of the club. Bill Bergquist. Jerry named hunting deer in Vermont with his father, Buck Murchie and Bill and Charlie Harris. The game supper is March 12.

Tickets are delayed for going out to club members due to cancellation of school two days this week but will be out soon. If you want tickets or donate a game, you can contact club advisor Evelyn Cunha at the school, or you can contact me. Evelyn’s school email address is [email protected] and mine is [email protected]