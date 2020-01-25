Athol Daily News - Sportsman’s Corner: 62 years of Mahar Game Supper

Published: 1/24/2020 9:19:50 PM

Modified: 01/24/2020 9:19:37 PM

The Mahar Fish’N Game Club has hosted a meal in the school cafeteria every March since 1958. When the Mahar Regional School opened in 1957, school principal Henry Hastings asked all teachers for club activity for students, which they should hold every month for a specified period of activity. The clubs included the Future Teachers Club, the Future Nurses Club, the Automotive Club, the Wrestling Club, the Drama Club, the Leaders Club, the Varsity M Club, the Audio Visual Club, the Physical Science Club, the Key Club and the Mahar Fish’N Game Club. The Fish’N Game Club was the largest and, with the Key Club, the only ones that are still active today.

This first club, as time reflected, was only for high school boys and the first dinner was the father-son banquet. It was a catering menu and that was the beginning of a long history of events. In 1969, when this writer was a senior and club member, there was a vote to determine whether girls would be admitted. Times changed and some of the young women wanted to join. I have often said that I voted against and felt that girls have no place in the world of hunting and fishing. The action has been successfully completed and the young women have proven to be outstanding members over the years. Several of them acted as outstanding club presidents. I was stupid and wrong, but over time I developed from an ankle-pulling chauvinist to a person who appreciated that women played and were equal in every role in our society, and in some cases were superior to men and should be judged on their performance, not gender.

Well, fast forward until 1980 when Patty Perkins was the first girl to be elected President of the Mahar Fish’N Game Club. Since then, some young women have followed this example and have been exemplary officers. These include Roxanne Nemeth, Susan Mexcur, Jennifer St. Onge, Jaime Mitchell, Shayna Cooley, Heather Hunt, Haley Jean and Victoria Tenney. This year it is the second Sienna Moore, whose father and grandfather were both club members. It is also noteworthy that all club officers are young women this year.

There is no doubt that the admission of girls has changed the club forever. In 2001 there was another big change when the club held the first game dinner. The feeling was that eating a meal celebrating the harvest of local hunters and fishermen would send out a powerful message. The first meal was a great success.

The key to success were experienced local volunteers who have the knowledge to prepare and cook game. It’s not like domestic meat as it doesn’t contain fat and highlighting the taste is an art. The first events supervised by Chuck Neveu raised the bar and brought great food to the participants. Recently a crew led by Mark Kovalsick from Orange Gun Club has done the preparation and cooking and they outdo each other. They continue to fill the cafeteria with people who want to try wild fish and game prepared in different ways. It was a first time for many and nobody is hungry or disappointed. The evening starts with starters and many first-time visitors mistakenly think that this is the meal. The soups, stews, chilli, meatballs, wild goose peppers, baked fish and other delicacies should only stimulate the appetite. Steady favorite Braised moose, bear and venison are tender and delicious. Other starters vary and reflect what local hunters and fishermen donated.

This donation from generous athletes is the real key to the success of Game Supper. Many locals donate every year and anyone with meat in the freezer can help. As a bonus, donors take part in a raffle for a large door price, which in the past was a black powder gun, a fly rod or gift cards. If you would like to donate, you can contact a club member of club advisor Evelyn Cunha at school or me. Evelyn’s school email is ecunha@rcmahar.org and mine is mroche3@msn.com.

Game Supper tickets should soon be in the hands of club members and should be available at some local outlets. This year it takes place on March 12th. The doors open at 6 p.m., appetizers at 6:15 p.m. and the main course at 6:30 p.m. If you’ve participated in the past, you know how good the evening is, and if you’ve never participated, make this your first.