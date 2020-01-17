Athol Daily News - Special teams are playing UMass hockey this season

AMHERST – Before last season’s historic run, Greg Carvel highlighted two keys to his team’s success – goalkeeper and special teams.

Both areas fit UMass perfectly when it described its own record books in these categories. Particularly noteworthy were the ratings of the minutes in the top 10 national special forces, both of which set the school record for efficiency.

What has become clear in the past two weekends is how much the minutes when playing a man up and down have dropped from the historical pace of last season. It was a big task for the No. 10 UMass to repeat their 28.5 percent conversion rate for the power game without Cale Makar, but it seemed doable that the Minutemen would at least approach their 86.9 percent homicide rate.

In reality, UMass ranks 50th out of 60 teams in the Powerplay and only 20th in the penalty shootout. This was reinforced by the penalty shootout of the first 26 penalties of the season. The Minutemen have only killed 76.6 percent of their sentences since Northeastern broke the series on November 1st.

“While our special teams were very strong last year, they are very average this year,” said Carvel last week.

Though UMass is a problem while letting a man down, the biggest surprise was the lack of firepower that resulted from the power game. Since returning from the winter break, the Minutemen have not scored many goals for men in one game this season and have only played two of their 21 power games.

Part of the problem is the lack of continuity in the first unit, where the second Marc Del Gaizo and newcomer Zac Jones are still trying to find momentum to defend these top five. Del Gaizo and Jones have only appeared six times in the same game in 22 competitions this season, with Del Gaizo missing due to injury and Jones missing two games due to the Junior World Cup.

However, Carvel doesn’t have the whole problem at his feet, not having his two best offensive defenders.

“You don’t get the reps, they don’t have the uniformity of having the time to practice together all the time,” said Carvel last week. “That’s part of it, but the other part is the ability to make a shot, get it back, and get another shot. We didn’t find Pucks as well as we did last year.”

Before the RPI competition on December 29th, Carvel made some changes to the powerplay structure to make room for Mitchell Chaffee and John Leonard, UMass’ two leading scorers. It worked to some extent for the Minutemen, but, as Carvel and Chaffee stressed, they couldn’t maintain ownership.

What made UMass so dangerous last season was the feeling that it would stifle the penalty kick by recapturing the puck and putting more pressure on it. This year UMass has not been able to get teams into the defensive zone that often, and hasn’t created these additional opportunities online to score more goals.

“The biggest problem is finding pucks,” said Chaffee after Saturday’s 0-6 loss to Boston College. “We get shots or entries and we can’t find the puck. That has been a big problem in the last few games that we have to keep working on. It’s more of a mindset that we have to go into the power game, that we revise their penalty shootout have to. ”

HOBEY NOMINEES – UMass had added two players to the 79-person Hobey Baker Award nomination list, which is awarded annually to the country’s best college hockey player. Leonard, an Amherst native, and Chaffee were both involved in the poll that opened on Thursday for the online fan election.

Leonard is well on its way to being the fifth UMass player to score 20 goals in one season in Division I era of the program and to do the feat for the first time in a decade. The junior winger has scored 15 goals and five assists in 22 games for the minutemen this season. He has lit the lamp seven times in the last nine games.

Chaffee leads the minutes with 26 points, which are evenly divided between goals and assists. The returning All-American champion of the first team and last year’s top ice hockey top scorer is in the top 25 in both the 16th and 21st leagues.

Cale Makar was the first UMass player to win the Hobey Baker Award last season, and Maine was the last school to have successive Hobey Baker winners with Scott Pellerin and Paul Kariya in 1992 and 1993.

CHAU RETURNS – Junior winger Oliver Chau was fully involved during Tuesday’s practice and Carvel expects to play in Vermont this weekend. Chau missed the Boston College series last weekend for an unspecified injury.

The Minutemen (14-7-1, 7-4-1 Hockey East) play the Catamounts (3-13-1, 0-9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in Burlington, Vermont.