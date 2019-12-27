Athol Daily News – Social security issues: retired civil servant surprised by "WEP"

Loading...

Published: 12/27/2019 01:00:26

Dear Rusty:

I turned 62 in October 2018. A few months before my month of birth, I went to the social security website which stated that my estimated benefits would be between $ 900 and $ 1,000 at the ; full retirement age and between $ 600 and $ 700 at age 62. pension from a city government where I have been a firefighter for almost 20 years where I have not paid social security tax on my income, but I have invested more than 20 years in social security from other jobs. I expected benefits reduction for early retirement (62), but I was totally taken aback by the fact that my benefits were cut in half again due to the provision of 39; elimination of exceptional benefits (WEP). My city pension is around $ 1,700 a month, and I understand that WEP is not supposed to reduce my social security by more than half of my government pension. My current social security benefit is $ 348 a month, which is considerably less than half of my $ 1,700 pension. Am I missing something? Shouldn't I be receiving $ 600 to $ 700 in social security benefits? Signed: retired firefighter

Dear retired firefighter:

The rules of WEP are complicated and you are certainly not alone in your dismay at the way in which WEP affects the social security benefits of civil servants from certain states who do not participate in social security. I will try to shed some light on what happened to your benefit amount.

The first thing you should know is that the estimates you received from Social Security before you claimed are only estimates. If you were working in an SS covered job before getting the estimate, the amounts given assumed that you would continue to work on your recent SS covered earnings until your retirement age. Otherwise, the amount of your retirement pension at full age (FRA) would be less than the amount indicated. The estimate given at the time also did not take WEP into account. The WEP reduction takes place before the reduction for early claims at the age of 62 years. The WEP affects your "Primary Insurance Amount" (PIA), which is the amount you are normally entitled to at full retirement age from work covered by SS.

When you applied for social security, your PIA was recalculated using a special WEP formula. Your PIA is based on your "average monthly indexed salary" or "AIME", which is the monthly average of the highest income of 35 years during your lifetime in which you contributed to social security. Your PIA is determined by dividing your AIME into 3 parts (called "fold points"), multiplying these parts by a certain percentage for each part and totaling these three calculations. When WEP applies, the first part of your AIME is multiplied by 40%, rather than the normal 90%, of the first $ 895 of your AIME (this is the amount of your "year of" ; eligibility ”2018).

Thus, the first part of your WEP AIME would contribute $ 358 (instead of the normal $ 805) to your PIA and, therefore, to the amount of your FRA benefit – a reduction of $ 447. (If you have more than 20 years of substantial earnings in a job covered by SS, the impact of WEP is decreased by about 5% for every year out of 20) .There is a maximum reduction in WEP ( $ 447 for 2018) and there is also a rule that says your WEP reduction cannot be more than half of your uncovered pension amount. But since half of your city pension exceeds $ 447, this rule does not affect the reduction in WEP.

So using your general numbers, if your FRA benefit (before WEP) was "$ 900- $ 1000", let's say your normal PIA was around $ 950. After reducing the WEP, your WEP PIA would be around $ 503, which you would get if you waited until retirement age to apply for social security. By claiming at age 62, your benefit has been reduced by approximately 27%, which would make your benefit by approximately $ 367 / month. This is not far from what you are currently getting, since we only use estimated figures in these calculations. Remember that the SS rule does not state that the amount of your reduced WEP benefits cannot be less than half of your uncovered pension amount. Instead, it indicates that the reduction in WEP from your PIA cannot be greater than this.

Russell Gloor is an AMAC certified social security advisor. This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not represent legal or financial guidance. It presents the opinions and interpretations of the staff of the AMAC Foundation, trained and accredited by the National Social Security Association (NSSA). The NSSA and the AMAC Foundation and its staff are neither affiliated nor endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any other government entity. To submit a question, visit our website (amacfoundation.org/programs/social-security-advisory) or email us at [email protected]