Athol Daily News - Skiing at School: Mohawk's Loomis and Frontier's Delaney are off to a strong start

CHARLEMONT – The snow was fresh, the freezing weather and the hills were in good condition, making Tuesday an almost perfect day for the season’s first PVIAC ski race in Berkshire East.

Mohawks Taylor Loomis and Frontiers Coriann Delaney started exactly where they left off a year ago. Loomis finished second on the girls side and Delaney took third place in impressive shows for the two.

East Longmeadows Elyse Donaghue won 25.15.

Loomis, the reigning PVIAC champion, finished the race with a time of 25.42. Although she didn’t finish in first place like before, it’s a time she’ll take in her first race of the winter season.

“I was hoping to win,” said Loomis. “I’m trying to win the league this year. I was still the first in the Northern Division. It was so short of time, I know what I did wrong. It’s the first race, your worst result will fall anyway calmly. ”

The Warrior junior was not the only one to do a strong race on Tuesday. Two teammates came to her in the top 20. Emily Sissum was twelfth with a run of 27.98, Amelie Rowehl the other with a run of 20 (28.42). ,

The Mohawk lineup was rounded off by Lydia Sargent, who finished 27th (29.99), Sofia Slocik-Gritznwer 33rd (31.12) and Myah Grant 47th (34.53).

Like Loomis, Delaney felt that she could have done better despite an impressive time of 25.68.

The senior was runner-up in the North Division a season ago and assumes he’ll be back at the top this season.

“It was a good race,” said Delaney. “The conditions were very good compared to some races last year. I did well, but I feel like I could have done better. It makes me a little angry because I know how and where I could have done better. Ideally first for me, but I would be the first, second or third this season. “

Delaney is used to training on Vermont Mountains that are much steeper and longer than those in Berkshire East.

Further reps in Charlemont should only help her improve her time over the course of the season.

“I need to train more in Berkshire East,” said Delaney. “Getting used to the mountain, the conditions and the routes. It is very different from what I am used to. “

Four other Red Hawks girls drove on Tuesday, three in their first high school races.

Emily Roberts finished 34th with a time of 31.16, followed by Cali Price as 38th (32.56), Claire Winston as 69th (40.23) and Caroline Makosiej as 72nd (40.76).

Delaney, the only senior on the team, taught the new girls the tricks of the mountain and was happy with their performance.

“My team did it so well,” said Delaney. “We particularly connected with the younger children. It was really nice to have them there and I look forward to teaching them things that I can follow in my footsteps.”

In the boys’ category, the Weston Den Ouden from Mohawk finished eighth with a run of 36.88, making it the team’s fastest racer.

The eighth grader felt good in the race and the results showed the hard work he did on the mountain.

“It feels good,” said Den Ouden. “I feel like I ski confidently, but there’s always room for improvement.” This was a stepping stone. I can definitely build on that and do better. “

The Young Warriors had nine racers complete the course, and Michael Harrison also had an excellent time of 40.15 which was good for 13th place.

Together with Den Ouden and Harrison in the top 50, Rosco Palmer finished 28th (46.53), Travis Russel 36th (49.26) and Phineas Tuttman 37th (49.43).

Gage Patenaude (52.), John Richardson (76.), Owen Heilman (93.) and Chay Majallali (95.) also completed the Mohawk course.

Den Ouden knows that his team has plenty of room to grow, hoping that his teammates’ times will get faster over the course of the year.

“We have a very young team,” said Den Ouden. “I think we have potential for the coming years. It will be interesting to see how we improve. ”

Ben Martino and Ben Makosiej were the only frontier boys, Martino finished 18th with 41.18 and Makosiej 24th with 44.97.

Amhersts Nico Christakos had the best time for boys at 34.17.