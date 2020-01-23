Athol Daily News - Sharapova can't say what will happen after the Australian Open defeat

MELBOURNE, Australia – Maria Sharapova was certain that her Grand Slam would raise questions about her future in the last four games.

She couldn’t give an answer.

Could this be her last trip to the Australian Open, a tournament she won in 2008 as part of a career grand slam?

“I don’t know,” Sharapova said, shaking her head. “I don’t know … I’m having a hard time saying what will happen in 12 months.”

Could she take part in low-level tournaments to try and achieve a WTA ranking that was once # 1 all those years ago and only came into play at 145th in Melbourne Park and now after a 6-3 falls outside the top 350? 6-4 loss to Donna Vekic on Tuesday?

“I just don’t know,” said Sharapova. “I haven’t thought about my schedule yet.”

After a rainy day 1 filled the Tuesday calendar so well that at least eight games had to be postponed to Wednesday, the sun had gone out and there was a lot of action on the premises at the first Grand Slam tournament of the decade. The triple major semi-finalist Johanna Konta, French open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova [2019] and 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime competed with Sharapova.

Winners included two-time major winners Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal [1st place], who struggled with a 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 win over Hugo Dellien, Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam Equate individual titles.

The man Nadal beat last year in the US Open final, Daniil Medvedev [# 4], was eliminated in four sets in 2019 against the quarter-finalist of the Australian Open Frances Tiafoe from the USA. Also on the rise: three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time French runner-up Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini No. 12, Karen Khachanov No. 16 and Nick Kyrgios No. 23, an Australian who inspired tennis players to donate wildfire relief efforts – and inspired TV analyst John McEnroe to raise $ 1,000 per set. Kyrgios wins the rest of the tournament.

It is the only time in Sharapova’s long career that the 32-year-old has lost in the first round in three major tournaments in a row.

In fact, there was only one other case where Sharapova lost opening games at Slams twice in a row: As early as 2003, when she was a teenager, she immediately exited the first two major appearances of her career.

Sharapova is no longer the player she used to be and has been hampered by right shoulder problems for more than a decade. One difficulty is simply this shoulder itself; Another reason is the lack of fun due to their health. And since Sharapova imposed a 15-month ban after failing a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open, he’s only reached a big quarter-finals.

She played a total of 15 games last season and started 8: 7. After a promising round four round in Melbourne a year ago, including a win over reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki, who was her last win against a top 20 opponent, Sharapova went 5-6 the rest of 2019.

“It is difficult to say that I am on the right track 45 minutes after the game,” she said on Tuesday. “But I mean, there is no other way than to believe in yourself. If you do everything right and don’t believe in yourself, that’s probably a bad formula.”

Sharapova seemed to improve at the start of the second set and secure a 4: 1 lead against Vekic with 19th place on the grid, who had never had the second round at the Australian Open, before going on to play the last five games broke off.

“She’s still striking as hard as I can remember,” said Vekic.

Maybe. But Sharapova didn’t place the ball where she wanted, especially on her forehand side, which resulted in 18 errors alone – more than Vekic’s full, casual number of errors of 17.

“She has had amazing results in her career. You know, their work ethic is pretty amazing. I saw her training in the off season and she works really hard, ”said Vekic, who trained with Sharapova before the season started. “So I think their results will come.”

Maybe they will.

Maybe not.

Nobody can know that, of course. This also includes Sharapova.

“When it came to the work I did, I did everything right. I did everything right. There is no guarantee that you will win in a first round, third round, or final, even if you do all of these things. That is the name of this game, ”she said. “That’s why it’s so special to be a champion only once.”