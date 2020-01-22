Athol Daily News - Senior Vashnie Perry as a catalyst for UMass' success

AMHERST – When Vashnie Perry returned to campus from vacation, there was something else about her.

Everything the way she wore her appearance was just a little bit better as if time at home had sparked a spark beneath her. It was one of the first things UMass coach Tory Verdi said about Perry after the minute womens defeated Southern Connecticut State 86-43 in their first game after the break.

But as a senior point guard, Perry knew what it would mean for college basketball players to return to campus from their vacation break – conference game.

“More than ever matters here,” said Perry. “All details count more than ever, every good shot, every bad shot, you have to keep going and we have to have a positive attitude now more than ever.”

The beginning of the Atlantic 10 game brought another side to Perry’s game that helped the minute women start 4-1 in the conference. At the start of the season, Perry played a scoring role and finished 13 games seven times in double digits. However, she did not have to score as often at a conference and focused more on her role as a distributor.

With 4.2 templates per game, it ranks fifth in the conference and leads the conference with a ratio of templates to sales of 5.3: 1. And if she is not credited with support in the scorebook, she helps her teammates in other ways.

“It makes us position everyone and is a leader for us,” said Verdi. “We need them to have this energy and concentration and to play every single game. I feel that their passion and commitment from the break were definitely better. ”

“It brings a lot of energy and it drives and motivates us,” added Junior Guard Bre Hampton-Bey. “It brings this edge where it says:” Let’s go, bring it together now. “It doesn’t let any of us slip and it always keeps us busy.”

Perry can score comfortably when required and already has two 15-point benefits in conference mode. However, if she doesn’t score, she’ll find other ways to contribute, be it with assists, steals, or rebounds. In 18 games, she has already surpassed her overall numbers in all major statistical categories of the past season when she played for UMass in 28 games.

Where Perry does most of her efforts changes from game to game. However, she said that it always depends on how the game develops. If she knows that she needs to be more aggressive against attacks herself, she will do so with the same enthusiasm that she would give in the defensive area if the minute women needed it.

“I never go into a game and say I have to score 50 points,” said Perry. “If I score 20 points and that helps us win, that’s great. If I get 10 steals and that helps us win, I’ll do it. I just have to do everything I can to get the dub with my team.”

Verdi said he was hoping Perry would become a UMass executive when he recruited her as a Florida Atlantic transfer to Florida after her first semester. What he knew about her band was that she was able to collect points and she was very hard, but he said that it took Perry some time to get used to life in Amherst. It started looking for the Norcross in Georgia towards the end of last season and it started a career year as a senior.

“We knew she was a gatekeeper, tiny but powerful,” said Verdi. “We saw a lot of it from her when she was watching films, and it only took a year before she really got used to our expectations and the way we work here at the University of Massachusetts. It’s just about giving 110 percent every day. Often, players want it to be easy, and I don’t think she didn’t figure that out. There was a maturation process for her and now she has found that out. ”

The clock is ticking on Perry’s college career as there are only 12 regular UMass season games left (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic 10) starting on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. against VCU (9-8, 4-0), the pre-season conference favorite, at the Mullins Center. Perry wouldn’t say that the end of her career changed her mindset, but she admitted that putting the UMass jersey on is definitely at the top of her brain.

“It comes to my mind every day,” said Perry. “Just do my best every day and I won’t regret it afterwards.”