Athol Daily News – Sen. Comerford, commission early 75 health bills

The legislator’s public health committee, led by Senator Jo Comerford, has submitted 75 legislative proposals that, if adopted, would strengthen environmental protection in the state, promote women’s health, eliminate inequalities, regulate prescription drugs and promote better healthcare.

“The Public Health Commission has a responsibility to help develop and repeat legislation to keep our Commonwealth healthy and thriving,” Comerford said. “Keeping our communities healthy reduces the need for costly medical care and promotes health equality and equity.”

Comerford said she is proud that if the bills become law, they will make a positive impact and make a difference for Western Massachusetts, as well as the entire state.

The legislative proposals now go to another committee for assessment or to the Chamber and the Senate for a vote.

One bill, H1949 / S1334, reduces racial inequalities in maternal health by setting up a special committee to develop recommendations to address racial inequalities that include perspectives of affected communities and reverse the trend in maternal mortality in Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts General Hospital for Women’s Health, pregnancy-related mortality, defined as the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year after the termination of pregnancy, is increasing in the state.

In 2012 there were 30.4 deaths out of 100,000 live births. In 2014, the percentage increased by 33 percent to 40.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. Between 2005 and 2014, there were 199 pregnancy-related deaths across the state, and about one in five was substance abuse. the trend runs parallel with the increase in opioid deaths in the same period.

Researchers also discovered that more than a third, or 38.3 percent, of deaths among women who had given birth in Massachusetts between 2011 and 2015 were fatal overdoses related to opioids. The majority of drug-related deaths, 90.2 percent, occurred during the postpartum period, between 42 and 365 days after delivery.

Comerford said that H1947 / S1291 protects young people against the health risks of sugary drinks. The bill prohibits the marketing of sugary beverages in schools, requires warning labels on advertisements for sugary beverages, and restricts sugary beverages in children’s meals in restaurant chains.

The senator said that S1216 promotes healthy communities and the environment by establishing a health index for the community. It requires proposed projects to complete a health and economic impact assessment to help protect the health and economic vitality of community residents.

The Committee on Public Health also wants to ban the use of chemicals, in particular PFAS, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals in food packaging. Bill H3839 / S1315 prohibits the production, sale, and distribution of food packaging containing these chemicals.

Another bill, S1309, allows pharmacists to follow additional training to prescribe and deliver hormonal contraception, encouraging them to become contraceptive companies to improve access to reproductive medical care in areas where there are usually no providers to be.

Insulin access in emergency situations was another issue that the committee raised. Bill S2425 allows pharmacists to write a prescription for insulin for 72 hours in an emergency, for example when a doctor is not available to prescribe it.

Comerford said there are many more health-related legislative proposals, and that they are all being considered by the next committee they go to or for a vote by both the Senate and the House. If both approve the bills, or some, they go to the governor to be signed in law.