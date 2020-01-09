Athol Daily News - Selection for collectors: stamp with Big Bend National Park

Loading...

The U.S. Postal Service will issue two new priority stamps on January 18 to reflect higher rates. Both are issued in slices of four stamps in the American Landmarks Series.

A $ 7.75 postage stamp with the Big Bend National Park is officially issued to the post of that name in Texas.

Grand Island Ice Cave will be featured on the Priority Mail Express postage worth $ 26.35 with the official website for the first day in Munising, MI.

The coin exhibition, which normally takes place in Auburn on the second Sunday of the month, does not take place this month.

The U.S. Mint will start ordering Proof Coin Set 2020 for the National Park on January 14th. These are the five quarters achieved in proof finish in San Francisco.

To order coins from the US Mint, visit their website at www.usmint.gov or call 1 – 800 – USA – MINT.

This writer attended the New Year’s Day antique show at the Host Hotel in Sturbridge.

The hall was almost full of dealers, only a few of which had collectibles for sale. This included records, sports cards, comics and coins.

Most dealers had furniture, “small” antiques, glass and jewelry. The audience was pretty strong despite the $ 10 entrance fee.