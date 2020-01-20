Athol Daily News - Selectboard updated about bridge projects

Published: 1/19/2020 4:35:03 PM

Modified: 01/19/2020 4:34:04 PM

ATHOL – “I wish I had some good news, but we’re still in the same boat as last time.”

In this way, Doug Walsh, the head of public works at Athol, began an update on the exchange of the Exchange Street bridge over the Millers River during last week’s city selectboard meeting. City officials had hoped that the work would be completed by the first of the year.

“I was waiting for good weather,” continued Walsh. “I contacted the MIG project manager (the company responsible for the project) to find out the status of the subcontractors who will be involved. If we have good weather, I want these people to be ready. But at this point we are still waiting for these three good days. ”

Three days of good weather are necessary to give the new bridge the finishing touch and to open the span again.

“Our office, my office, your office,” city manager Shaun Suhoski told the board, “is being called for Exchange Street Bridge, and that’s the status.” The project started in May and I greet Doug and the staff who are looking at it. We are really trying to keep MIG and its subcontractors ready. So if we take a break from the weather, we can put that membrane on the bridge and open Exchange Street.

“There are bridges in cities right next to us that have been closed for years,” he continued. “Well, we’re still working hard to finish this. It’s disappointing that we didn’t hit the weather on January 1st.”

The board was also updated on plans to replace the Crescent Bridge, which also spans the Millers River. Suhoski handed members a letter from Northern Construction, the reconstruction company, and called for an accelerated pace for completion of the project, which is slated to begin this spring.

“What they’re proposing,” said Suhoski, “if they’re able to close the bridge for traffic and pedestrian traffic, they can cut off an entire construction season.” Crescent Street would be closed from spring to late 2020. They expressed great confidence that they would keep to this schedule. It saves them money, it saves the state money, it saves us – if they succeed – that this bridge is closed for two seasons, one and a half years compared to less than twelve months. ‘

The original plans for the project were that work should begin in April this year and be completed in July 2021.

“There was a letter from L.S. Starrett Company, “said Suhoski.” They would handle their pedestrian traffic internally. ”

“The difficult part of the Crescent Street project,” interjected Walsh, “is that it depends very much on the river level. You will tear off the existing abutments and pour new foundations for these abutments. So draining this portion will be critical. So there is another factor. It’s more of a summer thing, but it could still delay the project. ‘

Despite some minor concerns, the board unanimously approved the accelerated project plan for Crescent Street. The proposal has yet to be approved by the State Department of Transportation.