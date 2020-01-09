Athol Daily News - School Wrestling: Mahar defeats Frontier in competitive play

Loading...

SOUTH DEERFIELD – The end result was no indication of how hard the fight for first place in the Suburban League North was on Wednesday night.

Frontier Regional School won five of the eight games played against Mahar, but visiting Senators earned 36 points thanks to six Frontier losses to take a 46:18 win.

Two of Mahar’s top wrestlers, Jon Mahony and Peter Tattan, couldn’t wrestle because they had no opponents in their weight classes.

“I am very happy with our performance,” said Mahar coach John Speek. “Technically we lost on the mats. We would have liked to have it in our favor. We were sad that we lost the seeding points, but we were happy with the match. There were many matches that could have gone either way. At this point in the season, we want to add more difficult games for six minutes. This puts her in a solid shape for the finale. “

The opening game between Mahars Issa Gilmore and Frontiers Payton Sladeski at £ 106 set the tone for the night.

Gilmore controlled the game in the first two rounds and secured a 7-0 lead thanks to a second round with five points.

Sladeski roared back in the third, quickly scoring two points before scoring another three in the middle of the period. The second earned another three points in the last 20 seconds of the game to score three points with an 8: 7 win for his team.

“I saw that he stopped,” said Sladeski. “He just tied me up all the time, so I decided to throw him and get points back. I struggled back and tried to collect points. I felt like he was tired. I was tired but felt like I had more energy and was confident. ”

Mahars Henry Gilmore had another great night on the mat. The senior faced Frontier’s Tanner Finch at £ 152 and rose 4-2 after the first round.

In the second round Gilmore Finch did not get up and scored three points too late, 7-2. Gilmore won 9-3 in the third round.

“It was a difficult question,” said Gilmore. “I don’t remember wrestling him before. We were both tired. I couldn’t do anything. It was a great game. I tried to pin him down, but he’s really strong. I love these matches.”

Frontiers Ito McMillan and Mahars Todd Chiasson had a battle at 160 pounds. McMillan, who challenged a weight class and gave up size, jumped 2-1 in the lead after the first round, but Chiasson struggled back to score a point in the second round, and even 2-0 in the closing stages.

The last two minutes went back and forth. McMillan clung to a 4-3 lead late before scoring two points too late to score three points for his team.

McMillan made sure he wasn’t late when he tried to escape and get out of the way.

“When I’m awake, I try to get out straight and keep it close enough not to risk losing the match,” said McMillan. “We cannot have a needle to lose six points.”

Wrestling in a weight class was not easy since Chiasson took advantage of his size to his advantage, but McMillan’s speed was too much for him to overcome.

“It is much more difficult,” said McMillan. “You are much stronger than me. He had eight pounds on me. I simply trusted my coach. If he believes in me, I believe in me.”

Mahars Xander Roberts won 5-0 against Victor McNutt. In the next game at 145, Frontier Daniel Kidwell’s Jake Mattson set the first round’s 1-5 mark.

KC Mattson scored another three points for the Red Hawks with 182 and made a 6-0 decision over Mahars Anthony Nye. Gracin Bisceglia scored four points for the senators at 195 against Conner Hoffman. In the last match of the night, Frontiers AJ Mahalak won 6-2 against Brooke Mitchell.

The win puts Mahar in the driver’s seat of the Suburban North and the team hopes that it can continue to collect profits to take the championship.

“It was kind of scary tonight, they have some good kids,” said Frontier’s Gilmore. “But we do that too. We strive to win the league and score as many points and points as possible. ”